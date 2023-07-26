Nick Kyrgios Reveals When He Will Retire and Mulls Coaching Role in Conversation With Frances Tiafoe and Jeremy Chardy: “You’ll Never See Me Again”

Recently, Australian player Nick Kyrgios sat down for a chat with tennis players Frances Tiafoe and Jeremy Chardy. They were present for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Los Angeles. During the conversation, the Australian made some interesting revelations.

Chardy fired a few curious questions and he was given some amusing answers. The Frenchman asked him about how long he desires to compete on the tour. He also spoke on how tiring the schedule gets playing tennis round the calendar.

Nick Kyrgios Feels 57 Years Old

The Australian spoke about how he feels tired at this point in time. When he was asked if he will be competing for the next five years, he was quick to answer that he does not see himself traveling on tour for so long. During the conversation, Nick stated,

“Bro the sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. Just old bro I’m getting old. I’m 28 yeah. But like all the drinking and partying I’m like 57. That’s Foe’s fault bro, I don’t have those genetics.”

He further added,

“No chance bro no way there’s no change I’m playing. Kyrgios playing till 33 is insane. I’m not playing till 33. I promise you when I’m gone you’ll never see me again. I think I might just coach. I’ll coach Foe full time.”

The Australian has struggled with his injuries so far this season. He has barely played any tennis and has not competed in any of the Grand Slams this year. In fact, he took up a role to coach Frances Tiafoe during the Ultimate Tennis Showdown after having to pull out as a player to continue his recovery from injury.

How Frances Tiafoe fared under Kyrgios?

Nick Kyrgios was supposed to compete at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown himself. However, he was still struggling with wrist issues. In order not to jeopardize it further, he felt it was best to opt out, instead taking up the role of a coach for American Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe played his opening round match against Gael Monfils. Although he lost that match, he went on to win the next match against Ben Shelton.

On the next day, he had to play against Alexander Bublik. Unfortunately, he suffered a one-sided loss and he ended up finishing 7th on the table. The American did not perform up to his expectation. He will look to brush aside this performance and shift his focus towards the tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.