What Do Fans Need To Know Before Going To Indian Wells Tennis Garden?

The Indian Wells 2024 is here, with some players first having to battle it out in the qualifying rounds. Fans from across the globe will touch down in the Californian desert for this 2-week tennis extravaganza. Here are some things they should keep in mind before visiting the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

How to get around Indian Wells

The desert town lacks a subway or metro system. Hence, buses and taxis are the best way to get around. Patrons with their cars/rented vehicles will have it easy.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden has expansive parking, along with pick-up and drop-off zones for cabs and ride-shares. The nearest bus stop is Washington at Fred Waring, less than five minutes away on foot.

Buses and rented cars are the best options to explore Indian Wells and nearby areas.

Knowing the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Fans should know that the Indian Wells 2024 venue is mostly open outdoors and is spread over a vast area. Two huge shade areas are the only options for respite from the sun. Covering all this entails a lot of walking.

There are over 20 side courts in addition to the three main stadiums. Fans are free to walk and spectate any matches on the side courts with ground passes that start from $30. Certain tickets also allow unreserved and reserved entry into the main arenas.

Reserved stadium tickets range from $35 to $1200 during the initial days, rising to $3000 for the final.

When to arrive at Indian Wells 2024

Most days of the tournament will be split into morning and evening sessions. Tickets are available separately as well as clubbed. Gates of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden open at 10:00 a.m. and matches begin an hour later. During the earlier rounds, a lot of tennis action will be underway to engage fans for most of their time.

Hence, arriving as early as possible is the best option. It also allows fans to fully enjoy other privileges.

When not watching the iconic players take to the court, fans can unwind in the precinct itself. It is a well-curated area with ample greenery and many facilities to ensure fans have a comfortable and memorable day.

Baggage policy at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The centre has a clear bag policy, meaning all contents of the bag should be visible. The size of the bag should not be more than 12’’ x 6’’ x 12’. Further details and a complete list of banned items are available on their website. A small purse/clutch is permitted.

Guests can carry water bottles, but they have to be empty or sealed. However, outside food and alcohol are not allowed on the grounds. Fans can only purchase from the many options available inside but not bring their own.

What to carry at Indian Wells 2024

In typical desert fashion, the days are hot while the nights/evenings get chilly. Hence, fans attending the day session should carry sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses and dress comfortably. They should preferably carry their bottles, as permitted by the rules. Guests in the evening session should ensure they have a jacket or shawl or anything that can provide warmth.

Ensure you wear comfortable shoes that allow you to walk significant distances without issues. Do not forget to carry debit/credit cards and enable digital forms of payment on your smartphones. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is fully cashless i.e., cash will not be accepted in any transaction inside the venue.

What to expect inside the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

There are over 20 stalls for food and entertainment inside the Indian Wells 2024 venue. There are also three fine dining restaurants, including Nobu, which overlooks Court 2. The premises will be full of tennis action in the first week.

There is also a year-round club inside where members and guests can have a hit.