“Not Everyone Can Be Djokovic or Alcaraz”: Fans Unmoved by Tsitsipas, Ruud & Rune US Open Exits

Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States at Arthur Ashe Stadium on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Three of the world’s top 10 players were eliminated from the 2023 US Open before the third round. Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas made premature exits at the Grand Slam. Their defeats against Roberto Carballes Baena, Zhang Zhizhen, and Dominic Stricker, respectively, were major upsets.

Advertisement

Rune lost in the first round itself, while the other two went out in the second round. However, fans are not very shocked at this exodus. Many of these fans claimed only Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have the quality and consistency to go deep in every tournament they participate in.

US Open just another chapter in long history of inconsistency

Tsitsipas is currently World No.7, while Ruud is No.5 and Rune No.4. Tsitsipas beat Milos Raonic in straight sets to face Stricker, World No.128, in the second round. After five gruelling sets, rookie Swiss Stricker got the better of the Greek star. Last season’s runner-up Ruud had a similar journey. The Norwegian won his first match but lost in the next round to No.67 Zhang in five sets. Rune bid adieu to New York the earliest. He could not make it past No.63 Carballes Baena and now remains winless since making it to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Advertisement

This trio may be highly ranked, but have very little to show in terms of Grand Slam achievements. Lacking consistency in general, they have blown hot and cold throughout their career. For example, Rune is World No.4 but has never advanced beyond the quarter-finals of any Grand Slam. Tsitispas and Ruud have been playing pro tennis for nearly eight years, but have only five combined Majors final appearances.

This is an issue bugging not only the three aforementioned players but most players from this generation. After the Big 3, no player has stepped up. From the ‘lost generation’, no player is consistently going deep into Grand Slams, let alone winning. Only Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem have a Grand Slam title to their name from this batch of players. Until Carlos Alcaraz showed up. He has commendably stepped up at just 20 years of age to become one of the best and most consistent players in the world.

Already a two-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz has been going neck-and-neck with Novak Djokovic over the last year and a half. Fans have come to expect longstanding consistency only from the Spaniard and Djokovic, remaining unmoved by the lost generation’s premature exits.

Fans react to top seeds exiting early and what it means for Djokovic

Tennis fans on social media were not surprised by the early departures of Tsitsipas, Rune, and Ruud. One fan said that not everyone can exhibit the kind of consistency and form Djokovic and Alcaraz display. Others discussed the eliminated players, calling them ‘inconsistent’ and ‘unserious’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SportSocietyUSA/status/1697128385288237426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KeyMontana_/status/1697202240132403657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EggMcMoric/status/1697100479527059458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Aereira_/status/1697167488339829201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RohitBanawlikar/status/1697160435857035600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Certified_RNA/status/1697157106242048289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dustinmoris/status/1697137749214613780?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HarshitRathi_/status/1697098346627027298?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pnieman24/status/1697098946080907663?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another bunch of fans posted about what this means for Djokovic. Some said that the Serb is now almost guaranteed to win his 24th Grand Slam title.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Shashank97says/status/1697106075433210169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SerMM91/status/1697121390548185409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SabChangaSee/status/1697181656816456046?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DRodenbyTennis/status/1697144556179829040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GlueGuy_Sports/status/1697098219480858866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The path for Djokovic certainly becomes easier following these departures. However, World No.1 Alcaraz, his biggest challenger, is still going strong and will look to defend his title. Fans have been asking for an US Open final between these two ever since their incredible Cincinnati Open final. The audience is likely to get their wish as the top two motor along at Flushing Meadows.