Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz’s Next Opponents Revealed Ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is all set to enter the Wimbledon 2023 Championships as the favourite to defend the men’s singles title. After having won a historic 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros a few weeks ago, Djokovic has so far chosen not to play a grass court tournament to get warmed up. However, this is set to change as Djokovic has reportedly accepted an invitation to play in the upcoming Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic competition at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has ramped up his Wimbledon 2023 preparations. Being considered the only potential challenger to Djokovic’s might, the newly crowned World No.1 got a major boost by winning his first-ever grass-court title at Queen’s a few days ago. Having predominantly shown his talent so far on the clay and hard courts, Alcaraz has also opted to play in the Hurlingham tournament.

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic to have big names featuring in exhibition matches

Other than the world’s top two ranked players, former World No. 1 Andy Murray will also feature at the event.

The tournament has already begun and the home favorite, Cam Norrie defeated USA’s Francis Tiafoe in the first match. And the excitement is all set to rise since players such as Stan Wawrinka, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Jiri Lehecka and Luca Van Assche have signed up to play in the coming days.

However, there are 3 matches which are all set to gain the most attention ahead of the Wimbledon 2023 Championships –

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune – June 28 Novak Djokovic vs Francis Tiafoe – June 29 Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominic Thiem – June 30

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz: How have they fared against their upcoming opponents so far?

Novak Djokovic has played Francis Tiafoe twice so far in his career and has won both their encounters, which were on hard courts. However, the Hurlingham match will be on a grass court and an exhibition one, so the result will not count in their ATP head-to-head stats. Yet it is this match that would confirm in all probability whether Djokovic is 100% match fit for Wimbledon, as he is reportedly facing some pain in his elbow again.

While one of Djokovic’s main on-court rivals, Andy Murray is likely to face his toughest test on his ATP comeback, taking on World No.6 Holger Rune. Murray and Rune have never faced off against each other professionally. However, the British legend is aiming to repeat his 2013 and 2016 heroics at Wimbledon and having lost recently to Australia’s Alex de Minaur on grass, he would be motivated to pull off an ‘upset’ if it is fair to say so.

Speaking of Carlos Alcaraz, he has never played Dominic Thiem before. But gaining such exposure prior to the iconic Grand Slam event would be huge for the Spanish youngster, while Thiem is looking to make a grand comeback on the ATP Tour after missing out on the last season due to injuries.