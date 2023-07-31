Why Victoria Azarenka Does Not Want to Meet Lionel Messi : "I Don't Really Get Starstruck But..."

Victoria Azarenka is not ready to meet soccer great Lionel Messi just yet despite immensely enjoying watching him play. The Belarusian is in North America currently as she looks to get her hard court season started with the Washington Open and so is Messi, who joined Inter Miami this season to start off a new chapter in his illustrious career. Azarenka may have even gone to watch Messi make his first start in his new team against Atlanta United but she kept her distance.

Speaking in the press-conference before her first round match against Elina Svitolina in Washington, Azarenka was asked about her experience watching Messi play on American soil as compared to European soil. The former Wimbledon champion went on to speak highly of the atmosphere in the USA before admitting she is not ready yet to meet the World Cup winner.

Why is Victoria Azarenka avoiding a meeting with Lionel Messi?

Azarenka can hardly contain herself when she is around Messi or even talking about him. Amongst the spectators during the Inter Miami and Atlanta United match, Vika clicked a “selfie” with the Argentine. Well, while it was technically a selfie with Messi, he was completely unaware of it, having been busy playing the game. Her caption for the Instagram post tells you everything you need to know about how she feels.

Following this, Azarenka was asked about her time in Fort Lauderdale and the atmosphere during the match as compared to that in Europe. Having answered that, Victoria went on to talk about whether she would meet Messi given the opportunity.

“I had a big privilege being very, very close to the pitch, so I could almost feel like I’m on the field. I was very lucky with that and very grateful. So it was really fun. I definitely want to go see more games. “Not ready, I don’t know if I’m ready to meet Messi yet. We’ll see. I might actually cry. Like, I’m not a fan — not that I’m not — I am a fan of a lot of people, but I don’t really get starstruck, but yeah, I don’t know. I might cry. I definitely will probably cry.”

Tough start to the US Open Series

Victoria Azarenka will face a familiar foe in her first round in the Washington Open, someone who defeated her very recently. The Belarusian will face none other than Elina Svitolina, her vanquisher in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon just weeks ago.

Svitolina is certainly playing some of the best tennis of her life and will likely start the match as favorite. However, Azarenka is a seasoned player who has beaten the Ukrainian 5 times. Despite the recent loss, the Belarusian is confident herself and is looking at it as a ‘different match on a different day and on a different surface’.