Novak Djokovic Falls to 2-Year Prize Money Low After Indian Wells 2024 Exit; Here’s How

Novak Djokovic suffering a third-round loss against “Lucky Loser” Luca Nardi at the Indian Wells 2024 has been one of the most shocking losses of his career. The 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss has resulted in Djokovic suffering his second loss of the season. Further, the monumental loss has not only cost the Serbian points that could have a say in the ATP rankings, with Jannik Sinner catching up at a rapid pace, but has also cost him a significant amount of money.

By suffering a third-round loss in the BNP Paribas Open 2024, Novak Djokovic has managed to rack up only $59,100 in prize money. Having missed out on the opportunity to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars more, this has been the lowest prize money that the World No. 1 has received in any ATP Masters 1000 tournament since 2022.

Two years ago, during the Monte-Carlo Masters 2022, Djoko was stunned 3-6, 7-6, 1-6 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round (the first match for Novak considering he got a bye in the first round) of the tournament. As a result, Nole only pocketed €39,070 ($45,000 USD approx).

With a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open 2024, his performance in the United Cup 2024, and the Indian Wells 2024 third-round loss, Djoko has earned just around $1,000,000 this season. While this would be a huge amount for a majority of the players on the tour, for someone as distinguished as Novak, he will not be satisfied with his performance so far.

Novak Djokovic total prize money and 2023 earnings

Novak Djokovic had one of the greatest tennis seasons in 2023. Apart from winning three Grand Slams – the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open – he also finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon. Further, Djokovic also won the Adelaide International, the Cincinnati Open, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals.

A sensational campaign by Djokovic earned him almost $16 million. Apart from his on-court success, Forbes reported that the Serbian legend also racked up an estimated $25 million from endorsement deals, appearance fees, and other miscellaneous income.

Having begun the 2024 season on an unsuccessful note, it’ll be extremely difficult for Djokovic to emulate the success he witnessed last season and rack up $16 million. Apart from winning the remaining three Grand Slams, the 36-year-old will also have to participate and make it to the latter stages of several ATP 500 and 1000 Tournaments.