Novak Djokovic Fans Try to Play Mind Games With Jannik Sinner By Reminding Him of 2022 Wimbledon ‘Superman’ Moment: WATCH

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are set for their semi-final clash at the 2024 Australian Open. Naturally, the hype around this match is paramount in the tennis world. Taking this opportune moment, Djokovic fans have perhaps decided to play mind games against his younger opponent’s brigade on social media. They did so by sharing a clip from the 2022 Wimbledon when the GOAT got the better of the young Italian.

The 2022 Wimbledon was no different than the six others that Novak Djokovic had won before that. He beat Nick Kyrgios in the final by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). However, it was during his quarter-final clash against a then-21-year-old Sinner. Djokovic lost the first two sets against a very inexperienced Sinner by 5-7, 2-6. The Italian continued his good form into the third set, but it didn’t take time for the World No.1 to bounce back in the game. He won the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.

The final set was in favor of Djokovic at 4-2 at one point and on Sinner’s serve, the magical moment happened. The current World No.4 served the ball way into Djokovic’s right corner, for which he had to reach out to hit it back. Smartly, Sinner then hit the ball in the other extreme corner of Djokovic’s court. The 35-year-old was surely not getting there to hit the ball back, but somehow he did. In a Superman-like motion, he sprinted to that corner, hit the ball back out of Sinner’s reach, and lay flat on his belly. All the while earning a much-deserved point.

Novak Djokovic turned an unwinnable point into his point out of nowhere, which led to a lot of shock and applause amongst fans and tennis pundits alike. Djokovic won that set 6-2 and with that, qualified for the semifinals. It was almost as if Sinner was hit with a jolt of lightning with that shot. And this moment is exactly what Djokovic’s fans were apparently eager to remind Sinner and his fans.

Can Jannik Sinner end Novak Djokovic’s dream Australian Open run?

Djokovic and Sinner will face each other at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, 26th January, 2.30 PM local time (Thursday, 25th January, 10.30 PM ET). Many fans are considering this match to be the unofficial final of the tournament. As if to say that the winner of this game might go on to win the AO, although Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are worthy opponents too.

Djokovic has defeated Sinner 4 times out of their 6 encounters together. But all these 4 wins came the first four times they met. Sinner, currently in peak form, has the advantage of winning their last two encounters. In the third set of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Sinner beat Djokovic 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2). He also beat the GOAT in the Davis Cup semi-finals.

Sinner has been favored by many like Europsort’s Barbara Schett to dethrone Djokovic of his crown. Even Daniil Medvedev said after his win against Hubert Hurakacz, that he would be equally cautious of a final against Sinner as he would be against Djokovic, even if conventional wisdom indicates otherwise. Can the World No. 4 stop the World No. 1 from his indomitable run?