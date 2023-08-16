“This Win Is So Special for Me”: How Fokina Beat Novak Djokovic at Monte Carlo 2022

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina sent shockwaves across the tennis world after defeating Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters last year. The Spaniard secured a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 win over the then-World No.1 Serb in a second-round clash. Fokina, speaking after the win, said that the win was a special one, given how he had grown up watching Djokovic play.

Fokina will now take on his idol once more. The two are scheduled to face off in a Round of 32 clash at the Cincinnati Open, where Djokovic is seeded second. Fokina, who is unseeded, defeated Tomas Etcheverry in straight sets in the first round. He is now presented with an opportunity to repeat his upset victory from last year, and the question is whether he can do it or not.

The biggest win of Fokina’s career

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s win over Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly the biggest win of his young career so far. The 24-year-old Spaniard went into the match having lost both of his previous matches against the Serb, managing to win only seven games. Fokina put all those numbers and stats behind him to eke out a win despite losing the second set after a close tie-break. Djokovic, who had dumped Fokina out of the Tokyo Olympics, looked like a pale shadow of himself and made 16 unforced errors in the first set alone. The youngster broke the Serb thrice in the third set to bag the biggest win of his career.

After the game, Fokina did not shy away from professing his admiration for Djokovic. He confessed to being a big fan of the then-World No.1, stating that he enjoyed every moment of the ‘special’ win and it made him extremely happy to achieve this in front of the Monte Carlo crowd.

“This win is so special for me because I grew up watching Nole and I’m a big fan of his. I look at him every tournament, every match. Here in Monte Carlo, full of people, against the No. 1, I enjoyed every moment and I’m so happy.”

Fokina faces Djokovic at the Cincinnati Open next. Will the Spaniard back himself to pull off another upset win?

Can Fokina beat Novak Djokovic again?

Fokina will be fancying himself to repeat the upset win over Djokovic and advance to the next round. The Cincinnati Open, however, is played on a hard court whereas Fokina’s win over ‘Djoker’ came on the clay surface of Monte Carlo. This won’t be the first time that the Spaniard has faced the 23-time Grand Slam winner since that eventful day. Djokovic got his revenge when he defeated Fokina at the 2023 French Open in straight sets.

That fateful day back in April 2022 remains the only occasion where Djokovic has dropped sets against Fokina. The Serb has otherwise dominated him, and that is how the trend is likely to continue in Cincinnati. Expect Davidovich Fokina to put up a stern fight, maybe even take the match to the decider, but Djokovic will ultimately prevail.