Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal’s Arabian Dance Moment Ends Cold War Between Legends

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are members of the esteemed “Big Three” group. Despite facing each other on 60 occasions over numerous years, the two players don’t have a relationship off-court. Social media users and fanbases gave rise to a narrative that the two players didn’t see each other eye to eye in the same manner as Rafa and Roger Federer.

It is important to note that Djokovic and Nadal haven’t indulged in any feud. But if there was any cold war between the two, the Serbian’s latest action is now proof that the two are working on maintaining a strong bond.

The two legends are currently participating in the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia. The organizers scheduled the matches in such a way that players got a day off on Friday. During this day off, each of the six participants indulged in Arabic cultural activities.

At one point in the day, players were learning how to do some folk dance from the locals. Everyone but the Mallorca native was on the floor. Hence, Nole made his way to persuade his archnemesis to join the others.

Novak Djokovic asking Rafa Nadal to dance with him in Riyadh. Rafa shakes his head ‘no’ while holding Baby Rafa pic.twitter.com/1Tzn5O8My1 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 18, 2024

The 22-time Grand Slam winner kept saying, “No,” as seen in the video above. However, the Spaniard ultimately gave in and chose not to be a spoilt sport, much to the delight of everyone present.

Tennis enthusiasts across the globe hope for the final Rafa-Djoko clash to be equally entertaining.

Djokovic and Nadal are set to face off in the 3rd place match

The tennis world is still reeling from the news that Rafael Nadal is set to retire later this November. His final tournament will be the Davis Cup 2024 finals. But since Serbia hasn’t qualified for the knockout stage, Nadal won’t be able to go up against his rival at an ATP level.

But the Six Kings Slam event has allowed fans to watch two of the most accomplished players match up for one last time.

Both players had received a direct spot in the semifinal. However, Djoko and Rafa suffered losses against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Unlike ever seen before in a tennis tournament, the organizers added a match for the losing semifinalists – “third place.” The match will kickstart at 12:30 PM ET right before the Sinner-Alcaraz final on Saturday.