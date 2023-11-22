Novak Djokovic Supporters Pinpoint the One Mistake That Stopped the Serb From Achieving The Elusive Calendar Slam in 2023

Even as Novak Djokovic ended the season with three Grand Slam titles, his fans rued missing out on a Calendar Slam. A journalist shared a clip of the Serb mishitting a shot at a key point in the Wimbledon final. Many fans on social media believed he would have won the match and, subsequently, the trophy had he secured that point.

This was the fourth season where Djokovic missed the Calendar Slam by one title. Regardless, his 2023 campaign was hailed by many as the best thing to happen this season. Ironically, Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win was the most picked fan favourite moment from the year. The quality of the match, the high stakes, and the consequences could be what made the Spaniard’s second Majors triumph popular. Djokovic also called his 2023 season one of the best in his career (via Eurosport).

French journalist Bastien Fachan posted the video of the vital point Djokovic fumbled in the Wimbledon Final. He called it the biggest ‘what-if’ of the season. One game up in the decider, the World No.1 led 40-30 in the second. Winning the point would have given him a 2-0 lead in the decider and arguably the momentum. Alcaraz’s backhand return went high in the air as Djokovic positioned himself for an easy overhead return. However, he uncharacteristically slammed the ball into the net, losing out on one of the easiest points on offer. If he had gone up 2-0 in the decider, he would likely have not looked back and won the match.

Fans reacted to the post, with many believing Djokovic would have lifted the Wimbledon title, and hence, the Calendar Slam, had he converted this point. A poll shared by Fachan garnered 80% votes in favour of this motion (at the time of writing).

A user said this was the rare occasion where Djokovic let his nerves get to him.

A few fans claimed that losing the Wimbledon final motivated Novak Djokovic to bounce back stronger. After the defeat in London, Djokovic lost only one match till the end of the season. He won the US Open, two ATP 1000 events, and the ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic bounced back with an incredible run after Wimbledon

Djokovic embarked on an astounding run of form after his loss in the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz. He took revenge for his defeat in the very next tournament he played. The duo cross paths again in the final of the Cincinnati Masters. This time, the Serb had learnt from his mistakes and gave the 20-year-old no wiggle room. He emerged victorious after a thrilling three-set final to deny Alcaraz the title.

Djokovic followed it up by winning his record 24th Grand Slam at the US Open. Defending champion Alcaraz exited in the semi-finals, missing out on yet another summit clash against the eventual winner. The World No.1 featured in a solitary Davis Cup game before taking an extended break. He returned strongly to win the Paris Masters.

Chasing a record seventh ATP Finals title, Djokovic faltered in the second match. His only loss after the Wimbledon final came in the second round-robin match against Jannik Sinner. However, he went on to win the title, again beating Alcaraz in the semi-finals. Novak Djokovic has already stated his intent to have an even better 2024 and try for the Calendar Grand Slam once more, in addition to the Olympic Gold.