Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Who Has Won More Davis Cups So Far?

Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) in action during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic’s recent participation in the Davis Cup for Serbia has once again ignited excitement in the world of tennis. Djokovic will play a crucial role in Serbia’s Davis Cup campaign. As he steps onto the court for his upcoming matches, the possibility of adding another achievement to challenge the records of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer looms large.

While Novak Djokovic’s presence adds significant star power to the Davis Cup, Rafael Nadal’s absence this year due to injury raises a problem for Spain. The Spaniard has often been the one to participate in the tournament whenever fit, to bring glory to his country. With Djokovic in the mix, the Davis Cup has the potential to regain its lost glory and importance in the world of tennis.

How Djokovic stacks up against Federer and Nadal?

In comparing the records of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Davis Cup history, the trio’s impact on their respective national teams becomes evident. Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer have amassed impressive records in both singles and doubles matches, contributing significantly to their teams’ success.

Rafael Nadal is the undoubted king of the Davis Cup when it comes to the ‘Big 3’. Nadal has helped Spain win the Davis Cup five times, while Djokovic and Federer helped Serbia (2010) and Switzerland (2014) win their first titles in the competition.

The Davis Cup is struggling to hold relevance in the modern game. As a result, Novak Djokovic playing in this year’s edition has given it a huge shot in the arm for survival. Djokovic will be motivated to help win Serbia another Davis Cup title to take him one ahead of Federer. And with Rafael Nadal’s expected comeback soon, the tournament could have a bright near future at least.

Novak Djokovic expresses love for Serbia

Djokovic’s return to Serbia after his US Open victory was an emotional one, where he was greeted with overwhelming public support, demonstrated his deep connection with his homeland. Through adversity and triumph, Djokovic has remained a source of inspiration for many Serbians, embodying resilience and determination.

As he continues to compete in the Davis Cup and chase records held by Nadal and Federer, Djokovic’s love for Serbia shines brightly. For Djokovic, winning the Davis Cup would not only be a personal achievement but also a testament to his unwavering dedication to his country and the sport of tennis. Serbia could become one of the favourites after beating Spain this year.