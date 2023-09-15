“Novak Djokovic Wanted To Mock Ben”: Shelton’s Coach & Father Slams US Open Champion for Phone Celebration

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after match point against Ben Shelton of the United States (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic defeated Ben Shelton in the US Open semifinals, on the way to winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the Flushing Meadows. After beating the American, Djokovic imitated his ‘put down the phone’ celebration on-court before exchanging a cold handshake at the net. However, Ben Shelton’s father, Bryan Shelton, expressed a different perspective in an interview with GQ. He suggested that Djokovic’s imitation was not just a playful jest but, in fact, an attempt to mock his son.

Both Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton addressed the issue at the post-match conference and were happy to sweep it under the carpet. But these recent comments from Shelton’s father have given another angle to the whole situation.

Ben Shelton’s father indirectly calls Novak Djokovic a hypocrite

Ben Shelton reached the final four of the US Open, his finest Grand Slam result to date. The American celebrated his victories with a characteristic gesture that he afterwards dubbed “dialed-in.” Following his victory in the semi-finals over Shelton, Djokovic imitated the American’s ‘dialed-in’ celebration, which drew worldwide notice. Bryan Shelton was unimpressed by Novak Djokovic’s ‘mocking’ of his son’s celebration following their 2023 US Open match.

Talking to the media after the game, Novak Djokovic said that he stole Shelton’s celebration because it was unique and he meant no offense. Even the American played down any talks of a rift by simply stating that imitation is the best form of flattery. Both the players were happy to let things go and move on but Bryan Shelton is still not happy with Novak Djokovic’s antics. The American thought it was in poor taste to mock a young player like his son Ben.

“He wants to be loved so much, Novak…He wanted to mock Ben at the end. It wasn’t something he was doing just to copy Ben. It was to mock him. And that’s too bad, for that to come from such a great champion.”

This incident drew attention from fans and players alike, as the tennis stars used social media platforms to express their opinion. A fellow American star, Chris Eubanks, thought Djokovic’s celebration was good for the sport and wants to see more of it.

Chris Eubanks backs Djokovic’s celebration

The incident involving Djokovic and Shelton has sparked varied opinions within the tennis community. American player Chris Eubanks weighed in on the matter, suggesting that such playful interactions can be beneficial for the sport. The American further added that these things happen in other sports and add more spice to the contest.

“This happens in every other sport. We could use some more of this.”

Several other players have also reacted to the incident, with some supporting Djokovic’s actions as a form of camaraderie and others expressing concerns about the potential for misunderstanding or offense. Tennis stars like Nick Kyrgios, Emma Raducanu and Chris Eubanks have openly supported the Serbian superstar.

While some players and fans view Djokovic’s imitation as harmless fun, others may question the intentions behind such actions. The incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between playful jest and unintended offense in the world of professional sports.