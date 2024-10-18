mobile app bar

Wimbledon Icon Questions Love Novak Djokovic Will Get On Retiring As Compared to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Advait Jajodia
Published

Roger Federer (SUI), Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) of Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup. Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal’s retirement news got an emotional response from the entire tennis world. The overwhelming reaction to the announcement shows just how adored Rafa was among the fans. However, former French player Nicholas Mahut wondered if Novak Djokovic’s retirement news would have a similar touching effect on tennis enthusiasts.

Mahut, well known for his part in the historic 11-hour Wimbledon defeat against John Isner in 2010, posed an interesting question during an interview with Eurosport.

“Who knows if Djokovic’s retirement will make people as emotional as with Nadal and Federer?” the 42-year-old asked.

The early to mid-2000s were mainly dominated by Nadal and Federer. By the time Djokovic burst onto the scene in the later years of the decade, a majority of the viewers were either die-hard supporters of Nadal or Federer. This left the Serbian star with the smallest fanbase amongst the members of the “Big Three.”

Will Djokovic’s retirement have the same impact as Nadal and Federer?

With Djokovic’s retirement not far away, fans are already speculating on the implications of the news. Responding to Mahut’s question, several tennis enthusiasts candidly claimed that the Belgrade native’s announcement might not receive as warm a reception as his rivals’.

Rafa and Roger were also the first two pioneers of modern tennis. Djokovic only contributed to the sport’s success after 2010. The emotional connection that Nadal and Federer have with their supporters might not be replicated by any other player. Not even Nole.

Djokovic already has more Grand Slams than the two, and he might finish his career with more ATP titles. But the influence that Fedal has had on the sport goes far beyond the trophy cabinets.

Whether he receives as much love or not, Djoko’s retirement will mark the end of the most glorious period in tennis history.

