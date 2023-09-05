“Pain on the Left Leg”: Carlos Alcaraz Injury Worries Put to Rest Ahead of Alexander Zverev Quarterfinal

Carlos Alcaraz reacts in the first set of the Round of 32 match between Carlos Alcaraz (1) and Jordan Thompson during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz has been making waves at the 2023 US Open, and his recent victory against Arnaldi secured a spot in the quarterfinals for the top seed. In what was another clinical display, the Spaniard beat Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. However, eagle-eyed fans and reporters couldn’t help but notice something different during his match – a tape on his left leg.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2023 in what promises to be a mouth watering clash. The German defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic five setter to set up a clash with the favorite Alcaraz. The match promises to be yet another classic, provided both the players will be fit and ready to go.

Carlos Alcaraz with a tape on his left leg

Carlos Alcaraz cruised to a victory against Matteo Arnaldi and made it to the quarterfinal as the defending champion at the US Open. The Spaniard is looking to be the first man’s player since Roger Federer in 2008 to defend his US Open title. While Alcaraz experienced no problems during the match, he was seen with a tape on his left leg and fans began to wonder if the 20-year-old is suffering from an injury.

In the post match conference, Alcaraz was asked about the taping on his left leg and if it was an injury but the Spaniard was quick to brush aside any injury concerns. Alcaraz insisted that it was just a precaution and it was nothing serious.

“It’s really tough playing in a Grand Slam. You play tough matches during two weeks. For me it’s normal that some pains came to your body, and you have to take care about it. It’s nothing serious, it’s just for prevention. I mean, I felt a little bit that pain on the left leg, but as I said nothing serious. Just taking care about it.”

Alcaraz clearing the air around the tape on his left leg will be a huge relief for fans around the world as the Spaniard is set to be tested against the best in the upcoming games of the US Open.

Alcaraz’s unchallenged US Open journey

Carlos Alcaraz’s journey at the US Open thus far has been nothing short of impressive. Notably, the Spaniard hasn’t been pushed to the brink in any of his matches. While he did drop a set against Daniel Evans in earlier round, his overall dominance and composure on the court have been striking.

Throughout the tournament, Alcaraz has spent relatively little time on the court compared to some of his counterparts and that would come in handy in the later part of the tournament.

His next opponent, Alexander Zverev was involved in a grueling five setter against Jannik Sinner and will be tired coming into the quarterfinals. Carlos Alcaraz will go in as a favorite but Zverev will make sure to fight for every point. Everything points at this clash being another fascinating battle between two young superstars.