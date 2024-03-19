Emma Navarro Miami Open 2024 Draw: Rising American Star Could Play Compatriot Billionaire Heiress Jessica Pegula in Round of 16

With a couple of good tournaments behind her, Emma Navarro has emerged as a potential dark horse for the Miami Open 2024. While not the most glamorous name on the circuit, some hope she could have a breakthrough deep run at the WTA 1000 event. The home support factor also cannot be discounted.

Entering the Miami Open 2024 as the 20th seed, Navarro received a bye into the second round. Here, she will cross paths with either Martina Trevisan or qualifier Storm Hunter.

Navarro could potentially face Dubai Tennis Championships winner Jasmine Paolini in the third round. 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is also a possible opponent. She will most likely come across compatriot Jessica Pegula if she makes it to the fourth round. If it is indeed Navarro vs Pegula in Round 4, it will be a battle of two billionaire heiresses in tennis from the same country, making it a clash to watch out for, especially for American audiences.

Navarro’s biggest test could come in the quarter-final, where she will likely meet Iga Swiatek. Other possibilities include Linda Noskova, if she repeats her feat of defeating Swiatek at the Australian Open 2024, and Karolina Pliskova. Ekaterina Alexandrova, who reached the quarter-finals last year, could also repeat her result and run into the American.

Emma Navarro has never progressed beyond the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 tournament. If she improves upon that record at the Miami Open 2024, she could potentially face World No.3 Coco Gauff. San Diego Open runner-up Marta Kostyuk, Ons Jabeur, and Daria Kasatkina are the strongest possible alternatives to surpass Gauff. Naomi Osaka also features in this quarter of the draw.

If she moves on to the final, Navarro will undergo her toughest challenge. The bottom half of the draw has big names like Maria Sakkari, Jelena Ostapenko, Katie Boulter, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Victoria Azarenka, and more. Simona Halep, Paula Badosa, and Carolina Wozniacki also feature.

The biggest stars in this section, though, are Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka. Both will be leading favorites to reach the final, hence be the likely opponents for Navarro if she makes it to the summit clash. However, the Belarusian’s participation is under doubt after the tragic news of her boyfriend passing away unexpectedly.

Predicted road to the Miami Open 2024 final for Emma Navarro

Reaching the final would be a historic result for Navarro, especially since she has not gone past the quarter-finals at a WTA 1000 tournament. It will not be easy but stranger things have happened. The SportsRush predicts Navarro to follow this path if she makes it to the final of the Miami Open 2024.

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Martina Trevisan/ Storm Hunter

Third Round – Jasmine Paolini

Fourth Round – Jessica Pegula

Quarter-final – Iga Swiatek

Semi-final – Coco Gauff

Final – Elena Rybakina