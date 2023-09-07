“Particularly in US Open”: Novak Djokovic Takes Subtle Dig at the American Spectators

Novak Djokovic eased into the semi-final of the US Open with a straight-sets victory against Taylor Fritz. The Serbian was seen agitated in the third set when he left the ball after someone from the crowd started cheering when the ball was still in play. This resulted in Djokovic angrily shouting towards the crowd and gesturing them to be taken off court. In the post match interview, Djokovic took a sly dig towards the US Open crowd.

Daniil Medvedev is openly critical of the New York crowd and has expressed his displeasure towards them many times. Djokovic was asked if he shares the same opinion as the Russian and the 23-time Grand Slam winner admitted to have some difficulty with the crowd.

Novak Djokovic takes a dig at the New York crowd

Novak Djokovic was taking Fritz to the cleaners with a professional performance and a dominant display. The American crowd were trying to get behind their homegrown star to try and help him start a comeback against Djokovic. There were instances of crowd cheering Djokovic’s faulty first serves and that annoyed the Serbian. Later, someone from the crowd shouted and celebrated a point when the ball was still in play and Djokovic ended up losing that point.

Instances like these resulted in Djokovic being asked about his thoughts on people cheering between the first and second serves and the Serbian took a sly dig at the New York crowd. Djokovic said that he is used to seeing it happen particularly in the US Open and especially in the night sessions. The Serbian further mentioned that it is a part of sport and the players, including him, just try to play through it.

“Obviously there is whatever percent of the time you don’t react. People speak, they move around. You’ve got to be ready for that, particularly in US Open, especially in the night sessions. It just, you know, that’s part of it. “It’s part of the sport, and I don’t, you know, mostly I don’t mind it, but, you know, in those important moments when you’re all of a sudden under a lot of stress and you’re facing a breakpoint and then all of a sudden everything annoys you and distracts you, so then you react. But that’s, again, heat of the moment, and playing on the highest level.”

Daniil Medvedev has been complaining about the same for quiet awhile and has got into various arguments with the crowd over the years. While Djokovic’s comments may seem diplomatic on the surface, some people sensed a hint of criticism towards the US Open crowd, suggesting that their enthusiasm sometimes borders on distraction.

Djokovic set to encounter another hostile crowd during the semis

Novak Djokovic is set to face another American in the semi-final as Ben Shelton, 20, will play the Serbian for a place in the final. Shelton is electrifying the New York crowd throughout this tournament with his aggressive tennis and unwavering passion.

The American is the home crowd’s last hope of success at the men’s draw and the audience at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will be firmly behind the 20 year old. Novak Djokovic will have to navigate another tough crowd to book a place in yet another US Open final.