“Pinnacle of Tennis”: Fans Vote On Best Novak Djokovic Season & 2015 Is Losing Out

Novak Djokovic has had such an impressive season in 2023 that his fans are torn between choosing his best one from 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 respectively. The Serbian superstar won three Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals to go with it in 2023. Along with these, Djokovic also won some big Masters titles like Paris Masters and Cincinnati Masters. 2023 was the fourth time that Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles in a single year.

Djokovic first won three Grand Slams in a single year in 2011. The Serbian then achieved the feat again in 2015. In 2021, Novak Djokovic again won three Grand Slam titles and lost in the US Open final. Now, at the age of 36, Djokovic is still going strong and competing for major titles.

Djokovic fans on Reddit are debating the Serbian’s greatest ever season. The 2011 season is winning by a big margin ahead of the 2015 season. Fans on Reddit have hailed the 2011 season as the pinnacle of tennis as Novak Djokovic faced off against Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer at their peaks. The Serbian managed to win the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open while reaching the semifinals of the French Open. Djokovic even defeated Rafael Nadal on clay at the Rome Masters for the first time. The Serbian ended the year as the world number 1 and with a stunning 70–6 win-loss ratio.

To the surprise of many people, the 2015 season is at the second spot according to the polls. Novak Djokovic’s season in 2015 is widely regarded as the greatest season of all-time. The Serbian won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, while reaching the final of the French Open. Djokovic further added the ATP Finals to his trophy cabinet as well. His run in 2015 included a 29-match winning streak and the Serbian ended the year as the world number 1 with a 82–6 win-loss ratio.

Novak Djokovic still chasing a Calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic has achieved almost everything in tennis. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is ending the GOAT debate with his brilliant performances and hunger even at the age of 36. However, one record that eludes him is the Calendar Slam. Novak Djokovic had a chance to achieve the Calendar Slam on four different occasions but failed agonizingly short on each occasion.

Firstly, in 2011, Novak Djokovic failed to get past Roger Federer in the French Open semifinals, but managed to win all other Grand Slams. The Serbian was even closer on 2015 when he defeated the king of clay Rafael Nadal in quarterfinals and Andy Murray in the semis, but failed to beat Stanislas Wawrinka in the finals.

In 2021, Djokovic had a chance to complete a Calendar Slam with a win at the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev, but ended up losing in straight sets. Djokovic lost the Wimbledon 2023 final to Carlos Alcaraz, which again denied him a Calendar Slam for the fourth time. Now, still looking at the top of his game, Djokovic will aim to challenge for all Grand Slam titles in 2024.