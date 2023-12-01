“Never Underestimate This God of Tennis”: Fans Turn on Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach for Rafael Nadal Comeback Comments

Sept 8, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men s singles final on day fourteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sport

Renowned coach Rick Macci angered tennis fans by dismissing Rafael Nadal as a serious contender after his return. The American, who has worked with the likes of Serena Williams, Andy Roddick, and Maria Sharapova, said the Spaniard will not challenge for Grand Slams upon coming back. Fans on the internet slammed him for ruling the veteran out.

Nadal last featured in the 2023 Australian Open second round, where he played through injury and lost. In recovery since then, he confirmed he would return in 2024. Multiple reports suggest this will be his final season before bidding adieu to tennis. Hence, his comeback carries significant emotional weight, and the tennis world waits with bated breath.

Macci drew the ire of tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) after suggesting that Nadal would not win any Slams next season. He claimed the former World No.1 will be competitive but may not play at an elite level. Fans cautioned him against underestimating and writing Nadal off.

A few fans mentioned how he was written off in late 2021 because of a recurring foot injury. However, he made a triumphant return in 2022 and lifted the Australian Open and the French Open.

Some users believed Nadal will always be a genuine contender at Roland Garros.

Macci wishes Rafael Nadal luck for his comeback but has doubts

Macci is a celebrated coach with over 35 years of experience in training the top professionals. In addition to the aforementioned three players, he also worked with Venus Williams and Jennifer Capriati, meaning he coached a total five World No.1’s.

The USPTA Hall of Fame inductee wished Nadal the best, but believed the Spaniard is no longer the world-class player he once was. He claimed the 20-time Grand Slam winner will be competitive but not be in contention to bag more Majors. Macci, though, admitted Nadal will always be a tough opponent on clay.

“I wish Rafa all the best, but he’s not at the exact same level he was before so I don’t think he’s a contender to win a Slam. I think he can be competitive and I think he’s a rough out for anybody on clay, but it depends on his health.”

Rafael Nadal recently confirmed his plans to return in 2024 but remained uncertain about his level of tennis upon return. Regardless of where and when he gets back to the court, fans will throng to see him play after a year, and possibly for the last time.