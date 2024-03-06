How Rafael Nadal Came Up With Endorsement Masterstroke At Netflix Slam 2024 Which Carlos Alcaraz Missed Out On Doing

Showcasing their watches helps players to please their sponsors’ and boost their reach. Rafael Nadal smartly displayed his Richard Mille throughout the Netflix Slam 2024. Carlos Alcaraz, though, was caught short and failed to give his Rolex Daytona a similar amount of coverage.

Nadal has been with Richard Mille since 2010. The luxury watchmakers now have a special ‘Baby Nadal’ line featuring timepieces curated specifically for the Spaniard.

At the Netflix Slam 2024, he wore the Rafael Nadal Richard Mille RM 35-03 White edition. He carried it incredibly well, ensuring the watch got as much footage as possible. The latest updated version of this watch was released not long ago, after three years in development. They retailed at $238,000 USD.

However, as is the norm for exclusive luxury timepieces, the pre-own rates have skyrocketed. Some pieces are selling for over half a million dollars.

Rafael Nadal wore the RM 35-03 White on his right wrist, i.e., the non-racket-wielding hand. This allowed the watch to receive significant camera time during the match. He ensured it was seen multiple times when the lenses came towards him. Even in the post-match proceedings, Nadal adjusted it to be visible even after wearing his jacket.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, wore his Rolex Daytona on his left hand. While also his non-playing hand, the watch did not receive a lot of stable footage, compared to how Nadal displayed his Richard Mille. The timepiece approximately cost $100,000 to $120,000 (Robb Report) and was reportedly the same model he wore during his 2023 Wimbledon triumph.

Alcaraz’s watch did have its moment of glory, shining bright as he lifted the Netflix Slam 2024 trophy. However, it was only partially visible under his jacket after the match. The young star evidently has much to learn from his senior compatriot about how to display sponsored wares.

How much do Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz earn from their watch sponsors?

Nadal’s fruitful association with Richard Mille began in 2010 after the company spent two years trying to persuade the ATP star. It has paid rich dividends for both parties. The watchmakers launched many commemorative pieces as a tribute to their partnership, including an exclusive model to mark 10 years.

Only 50 pieces of the RM 27-04 were manufactured, each costing well over a million dollars. However, the exact details of their agreement are not public and it is not known how much Rafael Nadal earns from Richard Mille.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, rakes in $8 million per year from his deal with Rolex (National World). The Swiss watchmakers are one of the most iconic corporate names involved with tennis. They most famously sponsored Roger Federer, also currently backing Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and many more. As the 22-year-old continues to grow and evolve, his contract with Rolex will only get bigger.