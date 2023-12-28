“Rafael Nadal Not in Same League as Novak Roger and Sampras”: Fans Trash Players Tier List

Jul 7, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) throw his towel to the ball person during his match against Alex De Minaur (AUS) on day six at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Just like players, the fans are preparing themselves for the new season as well. The tennis community on social media have been discussing various tennis theories throughout the off-season. The post that has got most engagement recently has been the ‘Players Tier List’ which features Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In this post, players were ranked in four categories, GOAT, Legends, Greats and Underrated. However, this list caused a lot of discussion on social media. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras were filed under the GOAT tier. Meanwhile, Andre Agassi found a place in the Greats list and Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios were listed as under-rated.

This list got the fans on social media talking. Some fans felt that the list kept on getting worse, while others questioned Nadal’s status as the GOAT. A tennis handle even said that Nadal has never dominated tennis as much as Federer, Sampras and Djokovic. Majority of tennis enthusiasts were also against the inclusion of Nick Kyrgios on the list, even under the Underrated tier.

Novak Djokovic leading the GOAT debate ahead of Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic is leading rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the GOAT debate. The Serbian has won an unprecedented 24 Grand Slam titles, while Nadal has 22 and Federer has retired at 20. Nadal’s recent struggle with injuries has made it tough for the Spaniard to win more Grand Slam titles. Although, Nadal is back on tour for the 2024 season, it will not be easy for the Spaniard to catch-up with the form of Djokovic and the younger generation.

2024 will present Djokovic with a chance to secure his status as the tennis GOAT. The Serbian is the favorite to win more Grand Slam titles and continue his great form into the new season. The 36-year-old can also win an Olympics gold medal in Paris in the Summer. Djokovic is the only player between the ‘Big Three’ to not win an Olympics gold medal and if he finally manages it, he will have shored up his status as the best even further.