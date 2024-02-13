Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson Delray Beach 2024 Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming

The 2024 Delray Beach Open is finally moving along to the second round as the tournament gets more intense. The SportsRush prediction about Thanasi Kokkinakis beating Shintaro Mochizuki came true as the Australian won 6-3, 6-0 in the Qualifiers. Now, it’s time for another exciting clash – Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson in the top half of the first round. The match will start at 1 pm local time on Tuesday i.e. 13th February and it will take place on the hard courts of Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Both of their rankings are as close as possible. Dan Evans of the UK ranks 44, whereas Jordan Thompson of Australia ranks 42. But in a head-to-head battle, Evans takes the lead. After carefully considering all fronts, The SportsRush prediction for the Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson clash is in favor of the English player.

What are the Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson odds?

As per Pokerstars, the odds for Dan Evans is 1.57, whereas for Jordan Thompson is 2.25. Dan Evans should win the contest in three sets.

What is the Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head?

The Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head stands completely in favor of Evans. They have met thrice in the past, with Evans winning all of their encounters. They first met at the Great Britain F6 on 6th July 2015, where Evans won 7-5, 6-4.

Next, they met at the Great Britain F7 on 13th July 2015, and Evans again won, this time by 7-5,6-3. Their most recent encounter was on 12th June 2022 at the Nottingham Challenger. Dan Evans won that match in straight sets of 6-4. Therefore, history is on Evans’ side.

Where to watch Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson live?

The match can be enjoyed via live streaming on the Tennis TV platform. In the United States, the match will be live on the Tennis Channel, in Australia it’s beIN Sports, and in Great Britain, it’s Sky Sports. The match will start at 1 pm local time.

What is the Delray Beach weather today?

The Delray Beach weather today is mostly sunny with a nice, gentle breeze. The temperature at around 1 pm will be 26 degrees Celsius, which is great for playing tennis. Humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 18 km/h.

What is the Jordan Thompson ranking?

Jordan Thompson currently ranks 42, which is only 2 places ahead of Dan Evans. This is on the back of reaching the semi-finals of the Brisbane International this year, after beating Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. Nadal, who is still struggling with his hip injury, will soon make a comeback at the Indian Wells and the Qatar Open.