Robin Thicke Shows Off His Tennis Skills by Winning Rally Against Naomi Osaka’s Coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Popular American figure Robin Thicke paid a surprise visit to Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy in the United States recently. The renowned singer-songwriter had a fun tennis session with Mouratoglou, who is slated to coach Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

Mouratoglou opened two new branches of his academy in the United States and in one of them, Thicke was seen hitting a few balls with the well-known coach. The singer showed off his tennis skills to a point that left Mouratoglou surprised.

The key takeaway from their session was the beautiful drop shots. While Mouratoglou is indeed a pro at hitting them, Thicke wasn’t far behind, as he managed to trick the Frenchman on a few occasions.

Mouratoglou was frequently seen complimenting Thicke on his tennis skills. On one particular occasion, he termed his shot as ‘genius’ and concluded the session by expressing his delight at playing with him. “So nice to play with you man, good memory for us!”

The video was captioned as “@patrickmouratoglou and @robinthicke were very skilled during this session! Look at all the dropshots they did!”

This is not the first time that the American singer has been spotted playing tennis leisurely. Earlier, he had also posted an image with his partner April Love from a tennis tournament organized by Desi McBride and Dina McBride. Jokingly, he wrote in the caption how he was playing with his partner to emerge as the best couple, not the tournament winner.

Another incident where he expressed his love for the sport occurred when he took to his Instagram and shared a selfie of him with the caption, “Tennis anyone?”

Mouratoglou’s association with tennis, on the other hand, has been going on for decades now. He has produced some legendary players with his coaching, Serena Williams being one of them. Most recently, he has taken up the coaching role for the 4-time grand slam champion Osaka, which will allow him to spend more time in the United States and Japan.