mobile app bar

Robin Thicke Shows Off His Tennis Skills by Winning Rally Against Naomi Osaka’s Coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
How Serena Williams ex coach Patrick Mouratoglou has 5 million net worth

Patrick Mouratoglou, Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Popular American figure Robin Thicke paid a surprise visit to Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy in the United States recently. The renowned singer-songwriter had a fun tennis session with Mouratoglou, who is slated to coach Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

Mouratoglou opened two new branches of his academy in the United States and in one of them, Thicke was seen hitting a few balls with the well-known coach. The singer showed off his tennis skills to a point that left Mouratoglou surprised.

The key takeaway from their session was the beautiful drop shots. While Mouratoglou is indeed a pro at hitting them, Thicke wasn’t far behind, as he managed to trick the Frenchman on a few occasions.

Mouratoglou was frequently seen complimenting Thicke on his tennis skills. On one particular occasion, he termed his shot as ‘genius’ and concluded the session by expressing his delight at playing with him. “So nice to play with you man, good memory for us!”

The video was captioned as “@patrickmouratoglou and @robinthicke were very skilled during this session! Look at all the dropshots they did!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE COACH (@patrickmouratoglou)

This is not the first time that the American singer has been spotted playing tennis leisurely. Earlier, he had also posted an image with his partner April Love from a tennis tournament organized by Desi McBride and Dina McBride. Jokingly, he wrote in the caption how he was playing with his partner to emerge as the best couple, not the tournament winner.

Another incident where he expressed his love for the sport occurred when he took to his Instagram and shared a selfie of him with the caption, “Tennis anyone?”

Mouratoglou’s association with tennis, on the other hand, has been going on for decades now. He has produced some legendary players with his coaching, Serena Williams being one of them. Most recently, he has taken up the coaching role for the 4-time grand slam champion Osaka, which will allow him to spend more time in the United States and Japan.

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these