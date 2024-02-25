Roger Federer Gives Fans Travel Goals: All You Need to Know About Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok That Swiss Star Chose From to Visit

It’s been two years since Roger Federer bid adieu to his professional tennis career. Ever since then, he’s had a lot of time on his hands, which he likes to spend doing other activities. Federer is currently touring the beautiful coastal country of Thailand with his family. In one of his Instagram posts, the Swiss legend revealed that he visited one of the top 5 floating markets in Bangkok. That got all his fans excited.

“Floating through Thailand,” wrote Roger Federer on his Instagram post.

In his post, he shared a slew of pictures, showing him eating local food. In one, he is drinking coconut water, and in another, he is feasting on mango and rice curry. Despite being a foodie, Roger Federer has still maintained his physique at age 42.

Roger Federer was enjoying a vacation in one of the top 5 Floating Markets of Bangkok, but which was the one? There are several floating markets in the city, where one might enjoy mango and rice curry. Here are 5 of them:

The world-famous Damneon Saduak is No.1 in the Top 5 floating markets in Bangkok list

The floating market of Damneon Saduak has featured in the famous James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. There is a big chance that Federer visited here since it is one of the most famous floating markets in Thailand and its market is adorned with colorful fruits.

Besides buying and feasting here, the market’s colorful maze of fruits and vegetables also offers splendid images, making it a tourist hub. The markets are aligned on slender canals and the shopkeepers wear wide-brimmed straw hats. The mango sticky rice is very famous here and so are the coconut pancakes, pad thai, and boat noodles.

The mesmerizing Floating Market of Amphawa is No.2 in the Top 5 floating markets in Bangkok list

The Amphawa floating market is in the Samut Songkhram region of Bangkok. It is an afternoon floating market that remains open from Noon to 8 pm. It is situated slightly on the outskirts of Bangkok city and serves as one of the main attractions of Samut Songkhram. Vendors pack their boats on canals, with drinks and food such as fried sea mussels, noodles, coffee, O-Liang (Iced Black Coffee), sweets, etc. It is, however, not particularly famous for its mango-sticky rice.

The large Floating Market of Khlong Lat Mayom is at No.3

The Khlong Lat Mayom is one of three floating markets in Taling Chan District in Bangkok. It has been a tourist site since 2004 and was established by a local plantation farmer named Chuan Chuchan. It sells a variety of Thai foods and desserts; but it also offers clothing, pottery, appliances, and home decor as products.

There is a specially-dedicated Thai dessert house one can visit via a boat ride. They also allow you to take a souvenir from there. The mango sticky rice isn’t one of their specialties, but might still be available.

The small and serene Floating Market of Taling Chan is at No.4

Taling Chan is one of 50 districts in Thailand, and one of its main attractions is its eponymously named floating market. This one is only open during weekends and is renowned for its ambience more than anything. Orchard produce, fruits, vegetables, fish, and boats are this market’s main offers. A live traditional Thai music performance livens up the place from 11 am to 2 pm on the days the market is open. People around here live a traditional style of living.

The charm that Bang Nam Pheung Floating Market encapsulates is at No.5 in this list

The Bang Nam Pheung Floating Market is comprised of the Thai-Mon community of people. Some of the best food on offer here are homegrown fruits, boat noodles, and delicious food. Another product sold here is the hand-woven basket.

To get to Bang Nam Pheung, AC buses with the No.138 are available from Chatuchak to Phra Padeng. There are several plants like cacti, pumpkins, and a variety of fruits and vegetables are also available here.