Serena Williams Gets Special Instagram Reel As Part of Nike’s Most Expensive Ad Campaign

Nike recently launched their campaign for the upcoming Paris Olympics as a part of which they came up with a new tagline – ‘Winning isn’t for everyone.’ Interestingly, Serena Williams shared a video on her Instagram where she promoted the new tagline. The video just featured Serena unlike the main video, which centered around LeBron James and contained bits of other athletes.

The video starts with a closeup shot of Serena, in which she is getting ready to play the serve, and continues with text- ‘Winning isn’t for everyone’, emerging on it. It ends with the Nike logo. The post is receiving immense love from fans as they were delighted to see a video solely dedicated to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Sharing the video, Serena wrote, “Unwavering focus. It’s a winner’s thing. #WinningIsntForEveryone.” Nike also commented on the video and wrote, “Focus. Finish. Win.”

Fans also expressed their love and admiration for the American tennis legend in comments. While a fan wrote, “The winner,” another fan commented, “You coming back the Tennis Queen.” Another fan went on to write, “You are a winner forever.”

The campaign video, revealing the new tagline, was shared by the sportswear brand on their social media 6 days ago. The video contained shots of several players who are backed by Nike across sports and the world.

However, Serena getting her video despite not being active anymore and having announced her retirement from the sport highlights the influence and respect she has in the sports world. It also signifies that the brand isn’t ready to part ways with her anytime soon although she won’t be playing anymore.

Serena and Nike’s Relationship

Serena and Nike’s deal dates back to 2003, when the athlete was just 21 years old but had been receiving immense success. This prompted the sportswear brand to sign a $60 million deal with her for 6 years. Post her partnership with Nike, Serena’s career flourished and today she’s considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time, winning 23 grand slam singles titles.

In 2016, she also became the highest-paid female athlete. The two parties reached the peak of collaboration when they decided to come up with an apprenticeship program. This program, named Serena Williams Design Crew, came up in the year 2019 and provides a chance for the new generation of less-privileged designers to learn and showcase their talent.

Other than Nike, Serena has also partnered with a lot of other brands by investing in them. She founded Serena Ventures through which she has been investing in several companies.