Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova Prediction and Live Streaming of ATX Open 2024: Top-Seeded American Expected to Cruise Past Latvian Veteran

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloane Stephens of the United States hits to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Day 4 of the ATX Open 2024 has some exciting matchups lined up. However, all eyes will be set on the second last tie of the night, which will be Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova. Considering that the No.2 seeded American will take on the 33-year-old Latvian under the cool temperature of 11 Degrees Celsius with no chance of rainfall, tennis enthusiasts can expect an action-packed bout.

Sloane Stephens and Anastasija Sevastova had convincing wins in the Round of 32 stage of the tournament. While Stephens cruised past Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0, Sevastova also clinched an impressive straight sets victory over Julia Riera. However, Stephens has been in better form entering this Round of 16 tie. Hence, The SportsRush’s Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova prediction is in favor of the American to win the match in Austin.

Where to watch Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova live?

The Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova ATX Open 2024 Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on the Tennis Channel in the USA, not before 6 PM ET. Tennis fans in the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports. TennisTV will also be streaming the match live.

Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova head-to-head record

Sloane Stephens and Anastasija Sevastova have faced each other four times in the past, with both athletes winning 2 matches each. They first met against each other in 2017 during the quarter-final of the US Open. With the crowd backing her, Stephens emerged victoriously 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. Merely two months later, the two players met in the Group Stages of the Rogers Cup. Getting her revenge, Sevastova had a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Stephens regained the head-to-head lead with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win in the Canadian Open 2018. However, less than a month later, Sevastova shocked the No. 3 seed Stephens in the Quarter-finals of the US Open 2018.

How much money will the ATX Open 2024 winner take home?

The winner of the ATX Open 2024 will win a grand prize of $35,250 USD in prize money. While the runner-up will receive $20,830 USD, the semi-finalists will be the recipients of $11,610 USD each.

What is the Sloane Stephens ranking?

As per the latest WTA Rankings, Sloane Stephens is ranked No. 44 in the world and the 5th highest-ranked American. While it may be extremely tough for her to reach anywhere close to her career-best ranking of No. 3, by winning the ATX Open 2024, Stephens has a great chance to enter the top 30.