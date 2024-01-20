Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction, Head-to-Head, Broadcast & Schedule: Can America’s Best Hope Repeat Win Over Last Year’s Runner-Up?

American star Taylor Fritz will face last year’s Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open round of 16. The duo have faced off on four occasions with the Greek star getting the better of the American. Fritz and Tsitsipas are set to play at the John Cain Arena on Sunday afternoon, in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Taylor Fritz is the only big American hope in the men’s category going into the match. While the rest of his American counterparts have struggled, Fritz has gone about his business in effective style. The 26-year-old needed four sets to defeat Fabian Marozsan in the last round. Before that, the American was involved in a thrilling five setter against Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta in the first round. Now, Fritz will await his biggest test yet against an in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was pushed to four sets in his first two matches. The Greek lost the first set in both of his first two matches, however, came back to win in four sets. In the third round match, the 25-year-old dispatched Luca van Assche in three sets, while serving him a bagel. Now, the former Australian Open finalist will hope to get past his biggest test yet, against Taylor Fritz.

The two had clashed at the Australian Open back in 2022 with last year’s finalist Tsitsipas winning that absolute spectacle of a match in a gritty 5-setter.

While Fritz looks in fine form and could produce an upset, Tsitsipas will be the favorite going into the match. The SportsRush predicts Stefanos Tsitsipas to win over Taylor Fritz in four sets.

The pair will cross paths on Sunday, January 21, at 1:30 p.m. local time. ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s Celsius in slightly windy conditions.

Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas recent form before Australian Open 2024

Taylor Fritz started off his season with a defeat against Alex de Minaur in his first match of 2024. However, the American has looked composed during the Australian Open. The 26-year-old was pushed all the way during his first round match but has since looked comfortable. Fritz even served his second round opponent, Hugo Gaston a bagel, on his way towards the round of 16.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Alexander Zverev in his season opener. The Greek star lost 6-4, 6-4 to his German rival, however, has looked better at the Australian Open. After two tough matches initially, the Greek star now looks settled and ready for his challenge ahead. The 25-year-old made it to the round of 16 with a convincing win against Van Assche in just over two hours. The Greek star will aim to continue his good form against Fritz with a win in their Australian Open clash.