Reputed British Media House Calls Daniil Medvedev ‘Bond-Like Villain’ Ahead of Wimbledon Semi-Final

The ongoing Wimbledon Championships has seen the British media receiving scathing criticism for their unfair reporting or comments on some players. BBC and Sky Sports have already been under scrutiny by amplifying the Novak Djokovic outburst. Now, The Telegraph joined its rivals and their recent target was Daniil Medvedev.

One of The Telegraph’s journalists, Chris Bascombe believed it was correct to dub Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the “natural successors” to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. As compared to the two youngsters, Bascombe did not praise Medvedev as much, comparing his smile to a James Bond villain.

The article did not escape the tennis enthusiasts. One individual took to X and denounced The Telegraph, accusing them of “pushing bigotry”.

Telegraph calling Janick & Carlos “natural heirs” to Faderer & Nadull, while likening Medvedev’s smile to that of a “Bond villain” is pushing bigotry in its purest form. — barry aruba (@BarryAruba) July 10, 2024

Others chimed in and added that even BBC’s commentators have not been as celebratory in their tone for Medvedev as compared to other players.

The disrespect towards Medvedev from the commentators yesterday during the match was insane. They were falling over themselves to praise Sinner and find excuses for him. Enthusiastically cheering his winners and moaning when he lost a point to Dani. — Sid (@GolanSid) July 10, 2024

Well fuck the Telegraph, here is some Instagram journalism. pic.twitter.com/O9NK8oH8mn — Dani Bunny (@DaniBunny2012) July 10, 2024

But it seems as if Medvedev is not complaining. According to Nick Kyrgios, the Russian loves being the anti-hero for crowds just like another ‘hard-court specialist’ who is from Eastern Europe, Novak Djokovic.

Is Medvedev Targeted by the Media Deliberately Like Djokovic?

Despite being one of the most consistent players on the ATP Tour, Medvedev has been often criticized by media houses. He barely receives the same amount of attention and praise as compared to the likes of Alcaraz, Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and other ATP stars.

It does not help Medvedev that he is from Russia, a country who is not favored by the western bloc due to political issues. Although that cannot be the only possible reason behind him getting negative coverage.

Instead, he seems to be attacked due to his on-court behavior and tense interactions with crowds and match officials in most tournaments he plays in.

Medvedev’s case is similar to Djokovic’s. The Serb is yet another villain in the eyes of the mainstream media. Despite having won the most Grand Slams ever, the former World No.1 is scrutinized for every minute fault of his.

The best part is that even though both the players might not like the taunts, they feed off the negative energy around them and come up with some incredible performances.

A potential Daniil Medvedev-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 final is on the cards too. If that happens, it will be a huge nightmare for the media. Additionally, it’ll be confusing for a seemingly hostile crowd at SW19 to pick a player to support.