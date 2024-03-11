5 Worst Defeats Novak Djokovic Has Suffered at Indian Wells Over the Years

Novak Djokovic has won the Indian Wells title the most times. The Serbian star has dominated the tournament, winning it five times over the course of his career. Only Roger Federer has been able to match the Serbian as he has won it five times as well. However, over the years, Djokovic has missed many chances to extend his dominance at the Indian Wells. Here are the five worst defeats that Djokovic has suffered at Indian Wells –

Advertisement

Philipp Kohlschreiber (2019)

Novak Djokovic was stunned by Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells in 2019. The German won the match in straight sets to clinch a famous victory against the World No.1. Kohlschreiber won the match 6-4, 6-4 to knock Djokovic out of the tournament. This was the Serbian’s last Indian Wells appearance before 2024.

Taro Daniel (2018)

Taro Daniels and Novak Djokovic met in the second round at the Indian Wells 2018. The Japanese star stunned Djokovic by winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 and get the biggest win of his career. Daniel won the first set in tie-break but Djokovic eventually launched his comeback to take the second set. However, Daniel dominated in the third set and won the match. Daniel currently leads Djokovic 1-0 in head-to-head because of this match.

Advertisement

Nick Kyrgios (2017)

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have produced some great encounters over the years. While, the Serbian has dominated most of the matches, he was stunned by the Aussie at the Indian Wells 2017. Kyrgios produced a stunning display to win the match in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 and knock out the Serbian in the process.

Ivan Ljubicic (2010)

Ivan Ljubicic was the star of the Indian Wells Masters in 2010. The Croatian star was on an unprecedented run and defeated Novak Djokovic on his way to the title. Ljubicic met Djokovic in the 4th round and got the win in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3 against the then World No.2.

Andy Roddick (2009)

Andy Roddick met a young Novak Djokovic at the quarterfinals stage of the Indian Wells in 2009. The American impressed in front of his home crowd and got the win against the Serbian. Roddick dominated Djokovic and won the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 to find a place in the final.