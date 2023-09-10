“Today Was More Because of Me”: Aryna Sabalenka on What Caused Coco Gauff Loss at US Open

Sep 9, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; (L-R) Coco Gauff of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka celebrate with the championship and finalist trophies, respectively, after their match in the women’s singles finalon day thirteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aryna Sabalenka fell to a heartbreaking defeat against Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open final. After the match, she accepted that the loss was down to her shortcomings but also a great display by Gauff. She said that while she had the first set under control, she lost her way from the second set onwards, slipping up at key moments.

Despite blaming herself, Sabalenka graciously lauded Gauff. She gave the American full credit for the win, praising certain aspects of her game. However, the Belarusian was unhappy with herself and believed she was more responsible for the loss than anything else.

Aryna Sabalenka believes she is her own biggest opponent

After Iga Swiatek’s early exit, Sabalenka is set to become the World No.1 from next week’s ranking. She was tipped to start her reign atop the WTA rankings with the US Open title. Gauff, though, played spoilsport to defeat her 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Belarusian dominated the first set, breaking her opponent thrice and winning the last four games in a row to close the set.

Coco Gauff upped her game and changed the flow of the match. She drew more unforced errors from Sabalenka after longer rallies. After winning the second set, it was the American all the way. She raced to a 4-0 lead in the decider and there was no looking back as she went on to lift the trophy.

In her post-match press conference, Sabalenka was asked where she felt the match going away from her. She said she kept her emotions under control in the first set, focusing only on her game and nothing else. The reigning Australian Open champion admitted that she started to overthink in the second set, losing her way.

She said Gauff’s movement was unbelievable and her own game dropped. She finally said that she her own biggest enemy and that has been causing issues.

“Well, I will say that in the first set I was dealing with my emotions quite good. I was focused on myself, not on the crowd or the way she move. Yeah, I mean, definitely she was moving just unbelievable today. But then the second set I start probably overthinking, and because of that I start kind of like losing my power. Then she start moving better. I start missing a lot of easy shots. “I mean, the good news is that it’s me against me. The bad one is that I’m still having these issues playing against myself, I would say (smiling).”

Lost match because lost key moments, says Sabalenka

Asked if her unforced errors were because of her mental and emotional state or Gauff’s defense being too good, Sabalenka replied that it was a combination of all the factors. She praised the teenager’s movement and defense, calling it ‘better than anybody else’.

But she went on to say that the loss was more because of her shortcomings in the second set, which ultimately helped Gauff turn the match around. Sabalenka reiterated her belief that, while the eventual champion defended really well, she lost the match because she could not recover after failing in those key moments in the second set.

“It’s a combination of everything. But I would say that today was more because of me. Like, that is, not the whole match, but, like, there was key moments in the second set which the one I lost, I mean, the moments I lost, and those moments helped her to turn around the game. Afterwards, it was just, like, of course her unbelievable defending game. But, like, I would say that just because of that, like, key moments in the second set where it was more about me than her, I lost this match.”

Regardless of the loss, Sabalenka is confirmed to be the new World No.1 from Monday. Gauff, for her title win, is estimated to rise to a new career-high ranking of No.3. Winning the US Open at 19 is an incredible achievement for the young talented American, surely just the first of many to come.