“Touch on Everything Else That’s Going On”: Taylor Fritz Sets Himself Apart From the Pack by Addressing Alexander Zverev’s Portrayal on Netflix’s Break Point

The first week of the Australian Open has been dominated by off-court controversies as well as on-court brilliance. The Alexander Zverev court case verdict has been the talk of the tennis world and the tennis stars have given their opinion about the same. While some have refused to talk about it, others have given their strong opinion. Taylor Fritz became the latest tennis star to openly talk about the Zverev issue at the press conference.

Fritz is enjoying a great Australian Open so far. The American star has cruised through to the third round as he aims to become first American men’s winner since Andre Agassi. Fritz defeated Hugo Gaston 6-0,6-3,6-1 in less than two hours to reach the next round. After the match Fritz was asked the inevitable question about Alexander Zverev’s court case.

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev both featured heavily in Netflix show ‘Break Point’. Alexander Zverev’s inclusion in the show has caused a lot of debate among fans. The entire fourth episode is dedicated towards the German, however, his ongoing court case in completely avoided during the series. Zverev is undergoing a court case regarding alleged domestic violence.

During his press conference after the match, Fritz was asked about his thoughts on the whole Zverev situation. The German has been the talk on social media since the release of the second season of Break Point. The other tennis stars like Fritz have taken a back seat as Zverev dominates the headlines.

Taylor Fritz admitted that he is yet to watch the series but agreed with the sentiments of the fans. The American believes that Netflix will only show the positive stories of the players, however wants them to touch upon the negative stories as well.

“I guess you want to watch the show and relate and like all the players pretty much. I think they’re going to leave negative things out about everybody. Obviously I understand the public reaction to that. I think you could probably touch on the story aspect of his injury, return, all that and also touch on everything else that’s going on with that.”

Taylor Fritz becomes the latest tennis star to be asked about Alexander Zverev

The on-going court case of Alexander Zverev has been dominating the Australian Open. The players have been asked about it after their matches in the press conference. Although many stars refuse to get drawn in the conversation, others do put forward their opinion. Top women stars like Iga Swiatek and men’s player Grigor Dimitrov have given their thoughts on the situation.

Swiatek admitted that she was unhappy with the ATP for appointing Zverev in their Player’s Council. The Polish superstar said that promoting a player who is ongoing a court trial is not a wise decision. Also, Dimitrov said that he would like a players meeting to decide the outcome regarding Zverev’s place in the player’s council. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie clearly declined to comment on the situation.