What is Carlos Alcaraz’s Net Worth?

Here is a look at Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth and other details as he celebrates his Netflix Slam 2024 victory.

Advertisement

Name Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth Around $20 million USD DOB May 5 2003 (20 years old) Nationality Spanish Relationship Status Maria Gonzalez Giminez Occupation Tennis professional Residence Villena, Spain Prize Money $27,477,147 USD Sponsors Babolat, Nike, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, BMW, Calvin Klein, and more

Carlos Alcaraz is estimated to have earned presumably around $2 million USD overall from the Netflix Slam 2024. As per Tennis365, him and Rafael Nadal each got over $1 million USD as appearance fees. This is much more than the $800,000 to $900,000 USD the World No.2 usually receives from ATP tournaments.

They further earned from hosting clinics and hitting sessions with guests for an eye-watering sum. Private sessions with either of the Spanish duo cost $150,000 while group sessions were worth $50,000 per person.

Advertisement

Later in the year, Carlos Alcaraz will also feature in the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia. Backed by the Gulf nation’s Public Investment Fund, it has a whopping $6 million USD prize for the taking, the biggest ever in tennis. Additionally, every player is guaranteed at least $1.5 million USD as appearance fees.

In addition to minting money from exhibitions and appearances fees, Alcaraz’s star power also means he has multiple other sources. His talent on the court has seen him rise to 15th on the men’s all-time career prize money earners list. He is only 20 and four years into his professional career, hence will climb a lot higher.

Carlos Alcaraz also has an impressive list of sponsors. Global brands mentioned in the table, alongside some domestic companies, saw the reigning Wimbledon champion earn $20 million USD off the court in 2023. Overall, he earned $31.4 million USD last year, coming in at second on Forbes’ list of highest-paid tennis players.

Having an agent since the age of 12 helped the Carlos Alcaraz net worth

Carlos Alcaraz turned pro in 2020 at the age of 16. By then, he already had a racquet and outfit sponsor and was already signed to IMG, one of the biggest sports agencies in the world.

This was possible because of Albert Molina, the IMG agent who spotted Alcaraz. He took a great risk and became the player’s agent around 2015, when he was only 12.

Advertisement

Molina revealed to the ATP that he spotted Alcaraz when the latter was 11 and was impressed right away. The agent, who formerly managed David Ferrer and Nicolas Almagro, said it took him eight months to convince everybody.

Not only did he have to persuade Alcaraz’s parents, but also his bosses at IMG. It was unconventional for a 12-year-old to have an agent, but Molina persisted because he saw potential.

Albert Molina did wonders for his juvenile client. Shortly after turning 15, Carlos Alcaraz got his first sponsors, Babolat and Lotto. He is still attached to the former, using their racquets.

Molina was also responsible for setting Alcaraz up with Juan Carlos Ferrero. The latter remains the two-time Grand Slam champion’s coach, taking him to new heights.

The Carlos Alcaraz net worth has grown exponentially in the last couple of years. He is still managed by Molina and this association has worked wonders for him.