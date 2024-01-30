What Is Tennis Players Favorite Holiday Destination? The Answer Is Surprisingly Not Very Expensive

Jul 14, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) leave the court after the trophy presentation for the mens final on day 13 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis can be a testing sport for professionals. The tennis calendar is spread over 29 countries in 2024, which means more travel than before for the tennis stars. Now, the players have started the tennis season with the Australian Open, but enjoyed a few weeks off at the end of last season. While tennis players are earning very well for themselves, their choice of vacation could be surprising for a few. Maldives has come out as the most popular tennis players favorite holiday destination.

Over the years, many tennis players have enjoyed Maldives as the place to relax after a hectic tennis season. Top tennis stars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have been often spotted enjoying the Maldives sun during the off season.

At the end of the 2023 season, Alexander Zverev was spotted going for a dive in the Maldives waters. The German star enjoyed the vacation with his girlfriend and posted a few pictures about the same. Zverev was involved in a gruelling season in 2023, where he ended up winning two titles.

Roger Federer is another name to be added in the list of Maldives being many tennis players favorite holiday destination. The Swiss maestro has been a constant visitor of the country and has enjoyed his time there. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted vacationing in Maldives at the end of the 2019 season. Federer and his wife Mirka were spotted at the Cheval Blanc Randheli.

At the same time, Novak Djokovic was in Maldives as well. The Serbian superstar was holidaying with his family at the same time as Federer. While, Federer was at Cheval Blanc Randheli, Djokovic was at the other end of Maldives, at One&Only Reethi Rath.

Maldives vacation cheaper as compared to other tennis players favorite holiday destinations

Tennis players might constantly be busy in their tough schedule, but they earn handsome amount of money for it too. Tennis at top level is one of the richest sports in the world with players earning lucrative contracts and massive prize money. However, their common choice of Maldives being a common vacation spot is raising some eyebrows. While the rich tennis superstar could afford any place in the world, they prefer the cheaper option in Maldives.

In the past, Novak Djokovic has been spotted in Croatia as well. The Serbian superstar was seen enjoying his holidays on a yacht during the off-season. However, over the years Djokovic has preferred Maldives as his favorite destination. On average, a vacation to Maldives costs about $122 to $716. However, the price increases with more luxury. A visitor spends on average $2,101 during a weeks trip to Maldives but that will vary from person to person. The constant visits of tennis stars to the beautiful Maldives is bound to increase tourism in the country.