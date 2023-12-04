5 Big Players Who Have Won Against Rafael Nadal But Not Against Novak Djokovic

In an interview with Tennis365, Cameron Norrie said that Novak Djokovic is the toughest opponent out of the Big 3 of tennis. The Brit recently faced the Serb in the Davis Cup quarterfinals and was beaten soundly. Earlier this year, he bagged a win over Rafael Nadal.

Advertisement

Norrie has also faced Roger Federer, so is well-placed to make the comparison. He said Djokovic plays at the ‘highest level’ and was the most difficult opponent (via Tennis365).

“Djokovic was at the highest level of the three. It was the toughest match-up for me.”

Advertisement

Djokovic has looked imperious as he gets older. More players have found it difficult to get past him even if they have the experience of beating a fellow legend like Nadal. Here are five big-name players who have defeated Nadal but are winless against Djokovic:-

Honorary mentions – Frances Tiafoe (1-2 vs Nadal; 0-2 vs Djokovic), Diego Schwartzman (1-11 vs Nadal; 0-7 vs Djokovic)

5. Cameron Norrie claims about Novak Djokovic backed up by his record

Norrie’s record backs his claims since he has never defeated the World No.1, but has beaten Nadal. The Davis Cup clash was his fourth overall clash with Djokovic, second this year. In the team tournament, and a fiery 2023 Rome Masters clash before that, Djokovic got the best of Norrie.

Before his season went sideways, Norrie displayed good form in the 2023 United Cup. In the group stage clash against Spain, he won the opening singles tie against Nadal. This was his first win over the 22-time Majors winner after four attempts. Norrie remains Great Britain’s highest-ranked singles player and could likely face the duo again next season.

4. Borna Coric

Not only has Coric collected wins over Nadal, but he also boasts a positive head-to-head against him. The World No.37 leads the veteran 3-2, including winning their first match-up aged only 18. In 2014, a teenage Coric beat the reigning French Open champion at the Swiss Indoors. The duo have since alternated results, with Coric winning their last fixture at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters.

Advertisement

Despite his great numbers against Nadal, Coric is winless against Djokovic. The latter blanks the Croat 4-0 on head-to-head, having last played in 2020. All of Coric’s defeats have come in straight sets, further proving how dominant an opponent Djokovic is.

3. Fabio Fognini

Fognini has defeated Nadal four times, thrice in 2015 alone. This includes their epic 2015 US Open third-round clash. Nadal fell to a defeat despite winning the first two sets after the Italian mounted a wondrous comeback. Many consider this to be an all-time great match in US Open history. He also beat the Spaniard en route winning his only ATP Masters title in 2019.

Nadal did beat Fognini 14 times but lost four. Djokovic, however, boasts a clean 8-0 record against the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters champion. From 2009 to 2016, the duo faced off eight times and the Serb won each time. He beat Fognini on all surfaces.

2. Gael Monfils’ infamous h2h against Novak Djokovic

Monfils has been truly dominated by both Nadal and Djokovic. His combined record against the two legends is a sorry 2-33. However, both of those wins have come against the Spanish legend.

Monfils and Nadal first met in 2005. The latter won that match and the next two, before the former got one back in 2009. After five more wins on the trot for Nadal, the Frenchman bagged his second win in 2012. Since then, it has been one-way traffic. The 14-time French Open winner has defeated Monfils in every meeting after that for a head-to-head lead of 14-2.

That may seem skewed, but Monfils’ record against Djokovic is even more lopsided. They have played 19 times from 2005 to 2023. However, over 18 years, the 37-year-old has never defeated the World No.1. Their 0-19 head-to-head is one of the most one-sided in tennis.

1. Taylor Fritz

Fritz has established himself as the foremost American in men’s tennis today. He boasts a level 2-2 record against Nadal, beating him in their last meeting in 2022. He beat the Spaniard in last year’s ATP Finals as the latter crashed out in the group stage. That was their third meeting in 2022, having split the previous two. Fritz won their 2022 Indian Wells Masters final, his only ATP 1000 title to date. Nadal avenged the defeat after an incredible five-set quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon 2022 competition.

Despite him stretching Nadal to the limit, Fritz is limp against Djokovic. The Serb dominated him 8-0, including beating him in the 2023 US Open quarters to prevent an All-American semi-final against Ben Shelton. Djokovic has bagelled Fritz twice, while also coming back to defeat him from two sets down at the 2021 Australian Open.