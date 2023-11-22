Who is the Last Player to Beat Novak Djokovic in the Davis Cup? Cam Norrie Aims to Snap 20-Match Winning Streak

Mar 15, 2017; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Nick Kyrgios (AUS) gather their bags to enter the court their fourth round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is set to return for some Davis Cup action, as the Serbian looks to end his incredible season on a high. Djokovic and his Serbian team are through to the Final 8 of the competition and will face Great Britain next. Novak Djokovic-backed Serbia are one of the favorites to win the tournament, mainly due to an astonishing winning run of the World No.1. Djokovic is unbeaten in his last 20 singles matches at the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic’s last defeat at the Davis Cup came way back in 2011, 12 years ago. Serbia was facing Argentina in the semi-finals where Djokovic was set to face Juan Martin del Potro. However, the Serbian star had to retire due to an injury resulting in a defeat. Since the beginning of 2010, he had gone 27-1; with that retirement being his only defeat.

Now, Serbia is set to face Great Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Cam Norrie will aim to break the Serbian’s long-standing winning streak in the competition. However, Djokovic will go into the match as a clear favorite.

Djokovic suffered his first major injury in 2011 and that was the turning point of his career. The Serbian started to work more on his fitness and appreciated smaller things in life. Djokovic turned towards meditation, which helped him rediscover himself as per his words in an interview with a Serbian publication.

“The injury was certainly a turning point in my life. Not just in tennis, but as a human being. I was somehow forced to go deep within myself and to discover some parts of me that I have been repressing for many years, and which emerged to the surface at the times when it wasn’t going so well.”

In 2010, Serbia had won its first-ever Davis Cup title and it is their only title win in the competition’s history. In that tournament, Novak Djokovic played a vital role in his country’s success. He beat the likes of John Isner, Sam Querrey, Marin Cilic, Ivan Ljubicic, Tomas Berdych, Gael Monfils and Gilles Simon to power Serbia’s charge. This is arguably one of Novak Djokovic’s most underrated career achievements, making it as good as a Grand Slam victory.

Novak Djokovic committed towards achieving Davis Cup glory for Serbia

Novak Djokovic has been picking and choosing tournaments to play in during the 2023 season rather smartly. The Serbian has already declared he will rest his body for major tournaments and decided to skip the Asian leg of the season to concentrate on the Davis Cup and ATP Finals. The proud Serbian now has the chance to guide his team towards glory for the first time since 2010.

Novak Djokovic’s return to the Davis Cup is attracting massive interest from the fans. The Serbian has a huge global appeal and the tournament is sure to see more viewership than the previous edition. Djokovic’s involvement has made Davis Cup an unmissable event on the tennis calendar again.