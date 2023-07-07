Why Was Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Suspended & When Will Play Resume?

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will have to come back to complete his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday after the match was suspended. The match, which was poised at 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4 in Murray’s favor, had to be suspended as they were approaching the curfew time (11pm) at the All England Club.

Advertisement

Play was stopped at 10:40pm by the Wimbledon organizers even though the 36-year-old player did have a word with match officials, saying he was willing to continue play. However, with no result likely to be achieved over the course of the remaining 20 minutes left for the day, play was halted.

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas To Resume Play Early

At the end of play, the Scott was leading by two sets to one, 6-7 7-6 6-4. Andy will return to complete his match against the Greek talent on Friday. However, he will be featuring after the first match scheduled on Centre Court. The Murray-Tsitsipas match will not take place before 3pm local time.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his performance yesterday, Andy did sustain a groin injury towards the end of play. He would hope the pain doesn’t get aggravated and can come on court early to warp up the one set he requires to win.

Speaking more about the curfew, the rule was implemented in 2009 when it was decided that play will not go beyond 11pm. In fact when the roof on Centre Court had come into existence, it was a firm clause that play would not exceed the permissible hour.

Such a rule was brought into play as organizers did not want to disrupt the balance of the local residents as this is a tournament of international stature.

Tentative Approach by Both Players

Focusing on the match, both players started off very cautiously, holding serve in a vigilant manner. Eventually, the opening set had to be decided in a tiebreaker, with the Greek winning, 7-6(3).

Advertisement

Following that, Murray started off the second set with more firmness. Similar to the previous set, the second too had to be decided in a tiebreaker. Although, it was the Brit who won the set which took more than an hour.

In the third set, Andy was felling more confident and struck early, breaking Stefanos early on. The one break was enough for him to seal the set in his favor, winning 6-4. Unfortunately, play was suspended just after the third set.