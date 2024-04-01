Retiring American Star Danielle Collins Falls Short of Personal Best in Miami Open Despite $1.1 Million Financial Windfall

Danielle Collins stunned Elena Rybakina to lift the Miami Open title in 2024. The American star was at her commanding best throughout the tournament and won her first-ever WTA 1000 title, that too in front of her home crowd. The 30-year-old had made a decent $6,992,276 USD in prize money throughout the course of her career, however, this win in Miami has helped her earn the highest prize money in her career from a WTA 1000 event. And yet this is not her best performance in a financial sense on the tennis court.

Danielle Collins pocketed a personal best of $1.1 million after winning the final against Elena Rybakina. The crowd were delighted to see Collins win the title in her final Miami Open appearance as she is set to retire at the end of the season.

But remarkably, this figure falls just slightly short of what Danielle Collins earned after making it to the Australian Open final in 2022. After losing to Ash Barty, Collins took home a cheque worth $1.13 million USD for being a finalist and that remains her highest earnings from any tennis tournament she has played in, in her career.

Yet, the Miami Open is one of the highest-paying tournaments on the tennis calendar with the winner pocketing a handsome amount of $1.1 million USD. While the winner makes more than a million, the runner-up will earn $585,000 USD after making the final. The total pool for the Miami Open women’s tournament was $8,770,480 USD, which is distributed among the players.

Danielle Collins net worth and career prize money

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danielle Collins has a net worth of $5 million. However, Collins’ win in Miami marked her biggest ever title win in her career. Still only 30, the American is at her peak, but has decided to retire at the end of the season due to health complications. Collins would hope to further add more such performances before retiring at the end of the season.

Danielle Collins has jumped up to No.22 in the women’s singles rankings following the Miami Open win. However, the American reached her career best ranking of number 7 in 2022, which she would hope to achieve by the time she retires. Her overall prize money will cross the $8 million USD mark too.