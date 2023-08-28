“Wouldn’t Listen to Taylor Swift Before Match”: Iga Swiatek Reveals Rock n Roll Preference With Led Zepplin and Guns n’ Roses

Jul 7, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts to a point during her match against Petra Martic (CRO) on day five of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Swiatek has revealed her musical preferences ahead of the US Open campaign and it’s safe to say her favorite artists may come as a surprise to many given her age. But then again, some of her picks are timeless. While she is also a Taylor Swift fan, Swiatek avoids listening to Swift’s songs before her matches, and for good reason.

Swiatek revealed her ‘go-to artists’ include classic rock bands like Guns n’ Roses, ACDC and, of course, Led Zepplin. But she has a particular preference of songs she listens to before a match and for a while it was GnR’s Welcome to the Jungle but that has changed now.

Iga Swiatek may be a Swiftie but…

Talking music with Iga Swiatek meant a certain someone named Taylor Swift was always going to crop up. The World No. 1 had announced herself as a fan of the artist back in June at Roland Garros when she signed the camera saying, “I’m feeling 22! #Swiftie”.

Swift, however, doesn’t make the cut when it comes to Swiatek’s pre-match playlist. The defending US Open champion prefers to be in a less frantic atmosphere when she turns on songs by the American artist. Swiatek prefers to really pay attention to and understand the lyrics and sink into the atmosphere created by Swift’s songs.

“I don’t know if she creates that kind of music [laughs]. She’s the kind of artist who I really want to focus on when I’m listening and to understand the emotions and lyrics. I wouldn’t choose to listen to Taylor Swift before a match, but overall, she’s great.”

SO if not Taylor Swift, who features on the Pole’s pre-match playlist? Well, she clearly leans towards rock music but does not limit herself to that. She sure has some gems on her playlist.

Iga is a rock n’ roll gal

In the interview with Vogue, Iga Swiatek gave us a glimpse of her choice of music that she turns up before a competitive match. Often seen listening to music as she gets through her routine before a match, Swiatek likes to pump herself up with songs like ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. She admitted to having been listening to that one for a while now but now has changed things up a bit.

The Pole also made sure to note that rock is not the only kind of music she listens to. She also has artists like Janis Joplin and Lenny Kravitz on her playlist. It’s safe to say Iga is old-school when it comes to her music.

“ACDC, Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin. But I’m not listening to that every day … I listened to “Welcome to the Jungle” for a long, long time before matches, so now I’m kind of switching it up. I’m also listening to Janis Joplin and Lenny Kravitz, so it’s not only rock-rock. I don’t really want to focus on just one because I don’t want it to become a superstition.”

No wonder Swiatek is a quick starter when she steps on the court. It would hard not to be pumped up for a competitive match after listening to some good old classic rock.