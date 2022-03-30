TGRD Trent: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Video Settings

Let’s take a look at one of the best players in North America and his in-game settings.

The Guard announced the signing of Trent “trent” Cairns on 17th February and it can be possibly one of the best roster changes a team has made in North America.

Trent “trent” Cairns is a 17-year-old Radiant player. The Guard signed him on 17th February 2022. He has recently come under the spotlight after annihilating 100 Thieves and recently XSET. With every match he plays, it seems like he is constantly improving. He has played a huge role in helping The Guard become the VALORANT Kings of NA.

TGRD Trent Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Keyboard: Redragon K522 TKL White

Redragon K522 TKL White Mouse: Razer Viper Mini

Razer Viper Mini Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

TGRD Trent VALORANT in-game settings

Mouse Settings

DPI: 1600 DPI

Sensitivity: 0.125

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009

Crosshair Settings

Colour : Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot : Off

Dot Opacity : 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

TGRD Trent VALORANT Keybinds