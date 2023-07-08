The Best Dungeons and Structures for Loot in Minecraft

Minecraft has plenty of structures of good loot in the form of dungeons. This guide will take a look at the best dungeons you can loot in Minecraft.

Minecraft’s customization ability is off the charts. With that customization ability comes the opportunity to explore various biomes and dungeons in search of rare loot that will help our progress and customize our experience. However, finding them can be a difficult job especially if you are aiming higher up the ladder.

That is why, knowing where to explore will provide a huge advantage to you because you will know the dangers of where you are going and will have the ability to prepare for it. In addition, you will also have an idea of what to find there. That is why, we will take a look at different dungeons in the game that have the best loot chances so you know what to target. Let us get into it.

Contents

Structures and Dungeons give a variety of loot depending on their rarity. The higher we go up the list the better and rare the loot gets. That is why, it is important to follow a certain structure and try the dungeons where it is easier to get certain loot before moving up, especially if you are a beginner.

The reason why is that you will find certain mobs which are harder to fight as the dungeons get better. That is why, looting and reward collection will seem tough if you cannot find a way to face these mobs. Therefore, proceed to these monuments and structures keeping in mind your own capability.

12. Ocean Monuments

Ocean Monuments are one of the easiest monuments to explore in the game. Although they have loot that will interest only a specific amount of players. These ocean monuments have loot such as sponges, gold blocks, and primarines which might not seem important but have their specific purpose in the game.

The primarines and sponges have their niche uses but the gold blocks you will find are useful for trading with Piglins or making them into gold ingots which then can be used for a variety of other purposes. All in all, exploring an ocean monument is a good place to start if you are just getting into exploring Minecraft structures.

11. Villages

Villages are undoubtedly one of the most value-adding places to loot in Minecraft but they do not have rare loot. Although you can trade rare items from villagers such as the weaponsmith, toolsmith, shepherd, and so on. They will give you a variety of items that you will use daily.

Every village has a different block structure, combination, and configuration. That is why, every new village that generates gives you a huge opportunity to loot newer chests and loot. These villages can help a lot with essential loot that will help you progress in the game.

10. Mineshaft

Mineshafts are some of the most common structures you can find in the game. They have loot ranging from gold ingots to golden apples, it is all a matter of luck and dropping chance. You can find these structures underground and they have lots of value. None of them are similar, every Mineshaft is different. This gives you a chance to find a variety of loot in every Mineshaft you explore.

When you search the chests found in this place, you have a 14% chance of encountering an Enchanted Book. You can find other rare materials such as lapis lazuli, diamonds, gold ingots, and so on in this structure.

9. Strongholds

Strongholds are places where you will find some of the rarest loot in Minecraft. You will need to craft the Eye of the Ender to make finding them easier but once you do, you will be swimming in great loot. Searching the various treasure chests found in this place will net you things such as diamonds, iron, emeralds, and potentially some Ender Pearls.

You can also find enchanted books and golden apples if you are lucky. Although, there are library sections in these places where the chance of finding an enchanted book is high. You can also find some iron gear if you want to change your gear.

8. Ocean Ruins

Minecraft 1.13 brought us Ocean Ruins and a change in the exploration of the seas with it. These ocean ruins have lots of potential to drop you great loot. You need to journey to Ocean biomes to experience these ruins and they have quite an array of rare loot waiting for you there.

However, they are surrounded by Drowned mobs so ensure you are ready for a fight. You can find treasure chests here that have a 21% chance of dropping enchanted books and a 43% chance of dropping treasure maps. In addition, you can find enchanted fishing rods if you are lucky. In rare instances, you will emeralds scattered around as well.

7. Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks have gotten more and more popular as a structure as the game goes on. In the latest update, you can find the Coast armor trim if you search around a Shipwreck. You will find these structures all over Minecraft and they have tons of loot you can farm. The shapes and sizes of shipwrecks are different and sometimes you can even find them split in half.

They have lots of rare items to give players through treasure chests such as potions, diamonds, bottles of enchanting, and more. The Shipwrecks are undoubtedly some of the best structures you can explore to find good items.

6. Nether Fortresses

Nether Fortresses are one of the hardest places to traverse in the game due to the sheer amount of mobs present in them. Plus the lava surrounding them does not exactly make it the easiest place to explore. However, if you are an advanced player of the game, you are used to farming everything from this place.

Players can get everything ranging from diamonds, irons, nether warts, and blaze rods from this place. You can also find gold in these structures. You can also find the Rib armor trim in the Nether Fortress. Overall, players cannot ignore the Nether if they wish to complete the game.

5. Desert Pyramid

A Desert Pyramid is one of the most overlooked dungeons in the game. It has tons of value and can be lots of fun to explore for all types of players ranging from beginners to advanced. They are easy to find and have items ranging from a Dune armor trim to enchanted books, emeralds, gold, enchanted golden apples, diamonds, and so on.

These rare ores are going to help you craft a lot of important items in Minecraft. One pyramid is filled with four chests at the bottom. That is why, there is plenty of loot to go around. There is also a more than 20% chance to find an enchanted book in the chests found in these structures.

4. Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansions have always been the best spot to gather loot in the game. However, most of the time people go there to farm Totems of Undying. Aside from those totems, you can get some other important items as well such as the enchanted golden apple, diamond armor plates, emeralds and so much more.

Since Totems of Undying protect us from dying, it is important to farm as much as possible. These will really help you out when you face tougher bosses like the Warden, the Ender Dragon, and more. For these totems, the Woodland Mansions are at such a high spot.

3. Bastion Remnant

Bastion Remnants have lots of great loot if you have the patience and know where to loot. However, due to all of the tough mobs and the harsh environment, it is one of the hardest places to progress. Naturally, if it is one of the hardest places to explore, it will have lots of rare loot inside the place.

The place is loaded with ancient debris, netherite scraps, enchanted tools, enchanted books, golden carrots, golden apples, magma cream, and so many more items. Gold ingots are a common occurrence in these places so you can farm them here. We highly recommend grinding out these places if you are an intermediate player.

2. Ancient City

Ancient Cities are quite a recent addition to the game when Mojang added the Deep Dark Biome in Update 1.19. This is where you will find the dangerous Warden mob. You will need to be careful so you do not trigger the sculk blocks that awaken the said mob.

However, if you are lucky and loot properly, you can get rare materials such as golden apples, music disc fragments, enchanted books and so much more. Not to mention, with the right seed, these places are some of the most aesthetic structures to explore.

1. End Cities

The final structure you should check out if you have explored every single one of the other ones is the End Cities. However, you will need to face the final boss of the game, the Ender Dragon first. That is why you will need to prepare and have the best equipment possible. Once you defeat the Dragon, you can get access to loot the End Cities.

There will still be hostile mobs everywhere present to hunt you but those will be easy after you take down the dragon. You can get everything from the Elytra (that helps you fly in the game), to the shulker shells in here. This potential makes it the best place to loot in the game.

Those are all the best loot places to go in Minecraft. For more content like this, click here.