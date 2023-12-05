2024 Video Games You Must Check Out At Launch (Every Notable Game Arranged Month-Wise)
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published December 05, 2023
2023 was a progressive year for gaming. We saw sequels like Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 in addition to the Metroid Prime Remastered game, while there are still a couple of good games left to check out. Nevertheless, gamers are all ready to welcome the new year and a new chapter in gaming. To celebrate that spirit, we are going to take a look at all of the 2024 video games that have been given tentative release dates.
Let us take a look at all the future releases planned by award-winning video game developers that will grace consoles and PC in 2024.
Contents
- 2024 Video Games You Should Check Out on Launch (Month-Wise Listing)
- January Releases
- February Releases
- March Releases
- April Releases
- May Releases
- June Releases
- July Releases
- August Releases
- September Releases
- October Releases
- November Releases
- December Releases
- TBA Releases
2024 Video Games You Should Check Out on Launch (Month-Wise Listing)
2024 is going to be a good year for video games as we have tons of familiar titles in the lineup. One of them is the Persona 3 Reload which gives players a revamped Persona 3 experience. Additionally, Ubisoft will release a new Prince of Persia game, something we haven’t gotten for quite a while.
That being said, there are lots of games that have not been announced yet. Essentially, we only have releases announced for the first four or five months of the year. A lot of announcements are still pending and we will update this article when we do get information about the newer games.
In the final section, we will list down games that have been announced for 2024 but are yet to receive a concrete release window. Let us get into the article and see which games are worth checking.
January Releases
We have lots of good releases in January starting with Prince of Persia and Tekken 8. Although there are tons of other indie releases you will have a fun time checking out should you get invested in these projects. That being said, let us list down the ones that are releasing in January.
- Radiance (PC) – January 11
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox) – January 16
- Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch) – January 25
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS, Xbox, Switch, PC) – January 18
- Arclands (PC) – January 19
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – January 19
- Graven (PC) – January 23
- Howl (PS5, Xbox) – January 23
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4, Xbox One and X/S, PC) – January 24
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – January 25
- Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox X/S, PC) – January 26
- Rugby 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and One, PC) – January 30
February Releases
February has some really good releases that will take people by surprise including the Tomb Raider Remastered version for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd part. However, the best part about February is the long-awaited release of the Suicide Squad game. Let us take a look at what else we have for February.
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4, PC) – February 1
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox X/S , PC) – February 2
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 2
- Persona 3 Reload (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, PC) – February 2
- Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC) – February 8
- Sucker for Love: Date to Die For (PC) – February 14
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 14
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – February 16
- The Thaumaturge (PC) – February 20
- Last Epoch (PC) – February 21
- Nightingale (PC) – February 22
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 28
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) – February 29
March Releases
For March, we have games like Dragon’s Dogma and a game on Princess Peach from the Maria franchise which is sure to take people by surprise. Other than that, we do not have a ton of releases. Updates will roll around during the start of the new year.
- Life by You (PC) – March 5
- Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC) – March 7
- Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S, Switch) – March 8
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 22
- Princess Peach: Showtime (Switch) – March 22
April Releases
So far we only have three confirmed releases for April and those are going to be the dark horse of the year. Let us check them out.
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox X/S and One) – April 23
- Megaton Musashi: Wired (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch,) – April 25
- Braid: Anniversary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox X/S and One) – April 30
May Releases
Nothing has been announced so far.
June Releases
For now, we have two things to look at. The first is the Destiny 2 expansion and the second is Neverdark, which is a post-apocalyptic game.
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S and One) – June 4
- Neverdark (PC) – June 27
July Releases
Nothing has been announced so far.
August Releases
Nothing has been announced so far.
October Releases
Nothing has been announced so far.
November Releases
Nothing has been announced so far.
December Releases
Nothing has been announced so far.
TBA Releases
This is going to be the biggest list thus far since we have announcements for games releasing this year but no particular month. That is why, we are listing them in no particular order in this section. Let us take a look at all of them one by one.
- Ara: History Untold (PC)
- Ark 2 (PC, Xbox X/S)
- Avowed (PC, Xbox X/S)
- Baby Steps (PC, PS5)
- Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, Xbox X/S)
- Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox X/S, PC)
- Baladins (PC, consoles)
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (Switch, PC)
- Bionic Bay (PC)
- Bye Sweet Carole (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC)
- Concord (PS5, PC)
- Contra: Operation Galuga (Switch)
- Clock Tower (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS5, Xbox X/S)
- Dustborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S and One)
- Drova – Forsaken Kin (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One)
- Earthblade (PC)
- Earthlock 2 (PS5, Xbox X/S, PC)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S, PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra (Switch, PC)
- Greedfall 2: The Dying World (PC, Consoles)
- Hades 2 (PC Early Access)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PC)
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Mobile, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Killing Floor 3 (PC)
- Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox)
- MultiVersus (PC, PS, Xbox)
- Neva (PC, PS5, Xbox X/S, Switch)
- Penny’s Big Breakaway (PS5, Xbox X/S, Switch, PC)
- Rise of the Ronin (PS5)
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, Consoles)
- South Park: Snow Day (PC, PS5, Xbox X/S)
- Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox X/S)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PC, Consoles)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Xbox X/S)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox X/S)
