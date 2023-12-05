2024 Video Games You Must Check Out At Launch (Every Notable Game Arranged Month-Wise)

2023 was a progressive year for gaming. We saw sequels like Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 in addition to the Metroid Prime Remastered game, while there are still a couple of good games left to check out. Nevertheless, gamers are all ready to welcome the new year and a new chapter in gaming. To celebrate that spirit, we are going to take a look at all of the 2024 video games that have been given tentative release dates.

Let us take a look at all the future releases planned by award-winning video game developers that will grace consoles and PC in 2024.

2024 Video Games You Should Check Out on Launch (Month-Wise Listing)

2024 Video Games You Should Check Out on Launch (Month-Wise Listing)

2024 is going to be a good year for video games as we have tons of familiar titles in the lineup. One of them is the Persona 3 Reload which gives players a revamped Persona 3 experience. Additionally, Ubisoft will release a new Prince of Persia game, something we haven’t gotten for quite a while.

That being said, there are lots of games that have not been announced yet. Essentially, we only have releases announced for the first four or five months of the year. A lot of announcements are still pending and we will update this article when we do get information about the newer games.

In the final section, we will list down games that have been announced for 2024 but are yet to receive a concrete release window. Let us get into the article and see which games are worth checking.

January Releases

We have lots of good releases in January starting with Prince of Persia and Tekken 8. Although there are tons of other indie releases you will have a fun time checking out should you get invested in these projects. That being said, let us list down the ones that are releasing in January.

Radiance (PC) – January 11

(PC) – January 11 Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox) – January 16

(PC, PS5, Xbox) – January 16 Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch) – January 25

(Switch) – January 25 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS, Xbox, Switch, PC) – January 18

(PS, Xbox, Switch, PC) – January 18 Arclands (PC) – January 19

(PC) – January 19 Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – January 19

(Switch) – January 19 Graven (PC) – January 23

(PC) – January 23 Howl (PS5, Xbox) – January 23

(PS5, Xbox) – January 23 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4, Xbox One and X/S, PC) – January 24

(PS5, PS4, Xbox One and X/S, PC) – January 24 Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – January 25

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – January 25 Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox X/S, PC) – January 26

(PS5, Xbox X/S, PC) – January 26 Rugby 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and One, PC) – January 30

February Releases

February has some really good releases that will take people by surprise including the Tomb Raider Remastered version for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd part. However, the best part about February is the long-awaited release of the Suicide Squad game. Let us take a look at what else we have for February.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4, PC) – February 1

(PS5, PS4, PC) – February 1 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox X/S , PC) – February 2

(PS5, Xbox X/S , PC) – February 2 Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 2

(PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 2 Persona 3 Reload (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, PC) – February 2

(PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, PC) – February 2 Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC) – February 8

(PS5, PC) – February 8 Sucker for Love: Date to Die For (PC) – February 14

(PC) – February 14 Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 14

(PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 14 Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – February 16

(Switch) – February 16 The Thaumaturge (PC) – February 20

(PC) – February 20 Last Epoch (PC) – February 21

(PC) – February 21 Nightingale (PC) – February 22

(PC) – February 22 Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 28

(PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch, PC) – February 28 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) – February 29

March Releases

For March, we have games like Dragon’s Dogma and a game on Princess Peach from the Maria franchise which is sure to take people by surprise. Other than that, we do not have a ton of releases. Updates will roll around during the start of the new year.

Life by You (PC) – March 5

(PC) – March 5 Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC) – March 7

(PC) – March 7 Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S, Switch) – March 8

(PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S, Switch) – March 8 Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 22

(PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 22 Princess Peach: Showtime (Switch) – March 22

April Releases

So far we only have three confirmed releases for April and those are going to be the dark horse of the year. Let us check them out.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox X/S and One) – April 23

(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox X/S and One) – April 23 Megaton Musashi: Wired (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch,) – April 25

(PS4, PS5, PC, Switch,) – April 25 Braid: Anniversary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox X/S and One) – April 30

May Releases

Nothing has been announced so far.

June Releases

For now, we have two things to look at. The first is the Destiny 2 expansion and the second is Neverdark, which is a post-apocalyptic game.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S and One) – June 4

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S and One) – June 4 Neverdark (PC) – June 27

July Releases

Nothing has been announced so far.

October Releases

TBA Releases

This is going to be the biggest list thus far since we have announcements for games releasing this year but no particular month. That is why, we are listing them in no particular order in this section. Let us take a look at all of them one by one.

