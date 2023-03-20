The Best Minecraft Sword Enchantments in Update 1.19.70 (2023)

Minecraft is a game with tons of customization options. One of the most interesting aspects of the game is the ability to put enchantments on your weapons to make them perform better and last longer. Like RPGs or other Story games, you can have lots of customization options for your weapons, one of the most prominent ones is the sword enchantments. We will take a look at the best ones you can use for maximum benefit.

The Best Minecraft Sword Enchantments for Every Minecraft Player

There are tons of enchantments one can use to impart a lot of passive buffs on the sword. That is why we need to sort out the ones that give us the most benefits out of all these.

Smite

Smite is one of the most prominent enchantments in the game since it deals almost double the damage to mobs such as the undead which include zombies, withers, skeletons, and other creatures with the same distinction. At the highest tier of the upgrade, Smite does 20.5 damage while the lowest tier offers 10.5 damage per hit.

Knockback

There are two tiers to this enchantment. The enchantment allows the user to push the enemies away from their faces to a respectable distance. The first tier has a 105% knockback while the second tier gives us an impressive 195% damage. This sword is the best to use against creepers since their proximity blast is damaging and enough to kill us.

The reason why this enchantment is not the most useful is that sometimes you just need to dispose of the enemies without having to just knock them back.

Sweeping Edge

The sweeping edge multiplies the damage you do when you use sweeping attacks. The highest tier can get you a 75% increase in damage during sweeping attacks. This is one of the most useful enchantments in the game for a sword because you can damage multiple enemies with this.

One thing you should remember about this enchantment is that you can equip other enchantments along with it, this will increase the DPS.

Unbreaking

Durability in a sword is key. That is why a lot of players get concerned about their swords breaking mid-fight. That is why we are bringing you the unbreaking enchantment which is going to give you increased durability. When you combine this attachment with mending, you can get a sword that will last you a while before you rush to make another sword.

On the third tier of this enchantment, the sword can last for more than 8000+ damage points which is a feat in itself. This is the most effective tool in increasing the lifespan of the sword.

Mending

This is a healing spell for a sword. This enchantment combined with unbreaking will really help you maintain the health of your swords for a longer duration. If you keep fighting with a sword that has this enchantment, then it cannot break and will last forever. However you cannot obtain this enchantment through the enchanting table, you will need to trade in the village to obtain it.

Sharpness

Sharpness is the only enchantment that applies to every single thing in Minecraft. Mobs, Ender Dragons, and even, other players. That is why it is the best one on this list. On the highest tier of this enchantment, one can do 11 damage to every single mob out there. Because other enchantments like the Bane of Arthropods and Smite apply to certain mobs while this one is universal. This one is definitely a go-to for every player.

