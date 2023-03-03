Andrew Tate Update: Lawyer Reveals Why He Did not Get Released From Prison

In recent news for Andrew Tate, let us take a look at why he was not released from jail. The source is a video taken from an Interview.

The Tates have seldom missed the spotlights for the past few months. One for their arrest, and the second for their cryptic tweets. Quite recently they were denied bail and are subjected to detention again. The detention now extends from February to the end of March. There will be another hearing after to see what happens in this case from now.

Andrew Tate Detention is Extended; Lawyer Reveals the Reason behind the Extension

The video starts off with Tina Glandian, Andrew Tate’s lawyer, saying that they made an appeal to the court to release the Tates and the two women with them. However, the house arrest appeal for the two women has been denied and now they will also stay in custody. In addition, the Tates will now stay in detention till the end of March.

She also addresses the fact that Andrew constantly keeps talking about flying off to Dubai. However, she also added that a lot of clips circulating online of Andrew Tate are taken out of context. In addition, she revealed that the talks to go to Dubai were in regard to Tate’s pre-existing health condition. She mentions that he had a procedure scheduled in Dubai long before he got arrested.

She goes on to mention that the Tate Brothers have left and come back to Romania dozens of times in the past year. Tina also says that they wouldn’t have returned to Romania if they believed themselves to be at risk.

More information about the Tates keeps surfacing online as we head deeper into the investigation. We will keep you informed on anything that happens in terms of the case. For more news in regards to Andrew Tate, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

