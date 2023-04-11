Attack on Titan arrives in Fortnite: Eren Jaeger included in battle pass

The Attack on Titan x Fortnite crossover has been taken up a notch with the addition of ODM Gear and Thunder Spears. The Eren Jaeger outfit is now part of the battle pass alongside Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann. Anvil Square now holds Jaeger’s Family Basement players can check out for more lore and secrets. In terms of gameplay, the new update unvaults Dirt Bikes, giving players another way to traverse the island. Here’s everything included in the new update.

Attack on Titan and Fortnite crossover details revealed with the v24.20 update

Here’s what the official Fortnite blog listed for the update:

ODM GEAR

Retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers, put on Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear. Having this apparatus equipped will give you the ability to grapple in the air and strike opponents below! After attacking with the built-in blades, you’ll immediately boost back into the air so you can grapple elsewhere… or hover and execute another attack.

Think you’ve mastered the ODM Gear? Try knocking down Titan Targets on the Island!

THUNDER SPEARS

Also retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers, Thunder Spears are arm-launched rockets designed to penetrate armored structures, detonating to damage enemies on both sides!

Here’s a summary of the other changes:

Jaeger’s Family Basement has appeared on the Island at Anvil Square

Eren Jaeger Outfit is now unlockable in the Battle Pass via The Eren Jaeger Quests

An upcoming Week 5 Quest around Thunder Spear use will unlock the Courageous Mikasa Spray

Completing the first of the upcoming Trigger Happy Trials will unlock the Scowling Levi Emoticon

will unlock the Included with the Captain Levi Outfit is the Transformation Serum Back Bling

the Ore Light Back Bling is included with the Mikasa Ackermann Outfit.

is included with the Mikasa Ackermann Outfit. Regiment Cloak Back Bling for Garrison, Military Police, Cadet Corps, and Scout is also available

for Garrison, Military Police, Cadet Corps, and Scout is also available The Dirt Bike has been unvaulted in Fortnite

What gameplay changes are included in the patch?

BALANCE CHANGES

Unvaulted the Port-A-Bunker in Zero Build.

in Zero Build. Introduced a Rare-rarity Kinetic Blade . With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found from the ground and Kinetic Blade stands.

. With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found from the ground and Kinetic Blade stands. Reduced the max headshot damage of the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun.

Reduced the accuracy and hip-fire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifles dropped by capturing a rifting-in POI.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Havoc Pump Shotguns found inside Vaults.

COMPETITIVE NOTES

Thunder Spears are not included in Arena or tournaments.

Dirt Bikes are not included in Arena or tournaments.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that allowed players to retain the healing effect of hot springs.

Fixed an issue involving rebooted players sometimes appearing invisible to teammates.

For non Attack on Titan-related additions, readers can visit this official Epic Games blog post.