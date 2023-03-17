The Best Warzone 2 Ashika Island Loadout for the MP5! Speed and Precision!

Ashika Island in Warzone 2 is a playground for SMG players. If you want to get an advantage in CQC, then there is no better time like the present to enjoy the MP5’s strength. Therefore, we will make a class setup that caters to its strengths and reduces its weaknesses so you can have the upper hand in gunfights. We will use tcTekk’s loadout as an example since his version is the most versatile. You can check out the video below.

THE Meta Loadout for the MP5 in Warzone 2! Try out These Attachments for Maximum TTK!

The first attachment we will equip in this class setup is the 50-Round Drum. This will allow us to combat multiple enemies without having to reload in the middle of the fight. Ammo conservation is important but with this attachment, we can spray away without any trouble. The 9mm Hollowpoint adds stopping power rounds and increases the bullet damage for the gun so that the gun kills faster. This complements the fire rate gloriously.

We will equip the L38 Falcon 226mm which is going to increase the movement speed of the gun along with the ADS speed. Both of these stats are important for mobility and raising our guns up so we can be the first ones to shoot. The next attachment is the MEER 56 Recoil Factory stock which gives us an increase in sprint speed, aiming stability, and gives us additional recoil control. The last attachment is the cherry on top to balance everything out.

The Lachmann TCG-10 Grip will give us recoil control so we can consistently hit our shots. All of these attachments in tandem will increase our damage, mobility, and recoil control so that we can conquer every gunfight in Ashika Island.

Now, for secondary weapons, you can use anything but we recommend equipping Overkill and getting a sniper rifle so long-range gunfights are easier. Equip the throwing knives for easier finishes and the smoke grenade for quick escapes.

Those are all the attachments that are required for this loadout. Of course, you can customize it according to your requirement but we recommend running this exact setup for quick kills. For more Warzone 2 load-outs, make sure you follow tcTekk’s channel here, and as usual, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

