“The Fly by king has been on an absolute tear”: Desmond Bane continues his electrifying form.

Desmond Bane has been more of a boon to the Memphis Grizzlies than his name would suggest and has helped them surge to 50 wins.

Second year players seldom breakthrough to levels where they are immediately identified as elite. Desmond is one of the few players to have made this jump.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a tear this season. They currently sit in second place in the West, 2.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

While a lot of the wins have come courtesy of all-star Ja Morant, the rest of the team will tell you otherwise. The team has done tremendously well without their rising superstar.

They have a 15-2 record without the atheltic Morant.

Desmond Bane is the first player in #NBA history to play under 25 minutes in a game and produce at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 threes. — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) March 25, 2022

Desmond Bane and his ridiculouly good form

A lot of players in the league are catching fire. Bane’s March has been exceptional. He is averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He is doing this while shooting a split of 50/51/88, absurd.

These numbers are simply too good for a seasoned player, let alone a second year fringe player. Bane has firmly established himself as rising star for the Grizz.

His incredible jump alone should warrant for an MIP candidacy. We reckon, he should be among the favorites.

The Grizz are an incredibly young team and with such stars at the helm of the ship, they will be an exciting prospect for years to come.

How will they fare off in the playoffs? Their run in the playoffs will be a tantalizing watch and will reveal a lot about a young team that can dominate for years to come.