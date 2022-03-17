The Guard vs Sentinels: Best Player Matchups in one of the most exciting match in the upcoming NA VCT playoffs?

Sentinels are the previous Kings of North America. The Guard started off as the underdog but have proved their worth. Is this the most hype game in the NA VCT playoffs?

The Upper Quarter Finals are to be played on March 18 and March 19. With the Top 4 teams from each group battling it out to become the top dogs of North America. But most fans are overlooking probably the most hyped up match in the Upper Quarter Finals: Sentinels versus The Guard.

Let’s take a quick analysis of why this matchup is probably the best out of the 4 matches in the Upper Quarter Final.

The Guard and Sentinels

Every fans by now knows what a dark horse The Guard was. They toppled one of the most respected VALORANT organistaions, 100 Thieves. They finished in their group with 4 wins 1 loss. A finish that nobody expected from them.

Going into Stage 1 they were considered a Tier 3 team but soon they showed they might be one of the best. With amazing clutches, aim and gameplay from Trent, JonahP and Sayaplayer, we might just have the best rookie team in NA.

On the other hand, we have probably one of the most respected VALORANT organisations in NA. They had no coach, no practice and TenZ even playing with 70ms ping. Yet they finished 3rd in their group.

Right now, a lot of the fans have lost faith in Sentinels since they didn’t dominate in their group. But the lack of belief in them makes them hungry to go even harder in the playoffs and leave a trail of defeated organisations. TenZ, ShahZam, Dapr, Sick and Zombs are probably some of the most talented players in VALORANT.

Player matchups in Sentinels vs The Guard

1. TenZ vs Sayaplayer

Sayapayer and TenZ are absolutely cracked while playing Jett. Both can consistently bring down enemy teams with an Operator or Jett’s Knives. Both can be aggressive and get the opening pick for their team. Their Duelist matchup is something we all look forward to.

2. Trent vs ShahZam

He is one the best players in NA. He mains Sova and usually plays initiator. His aim and clutch potential is probably the highest. Confused who I am talking about? Both, Trent and ShahZam fit that description and play similar roles. It will be interesting to see how they play and lead their team.