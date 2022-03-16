VALORANT Chamber Guide: Abilities, tips and tricks

Chamber is Valorant’s French Sentinel and we’ve got a guide to his abilities, and some tips and tricks. Here’s an overview of this agent with our Valorant Chamber guide.

Chamber’s launch in Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 was explosive. With the Sentinel Agent really taking Future Earth by storm with his impressive arsenal. The utility he offers is vastly different from other Sentinels, operating like a duelist in most situations.

If you back your aim, then Chamber is the VALORANT Agent for you. We’ve got the ultimate guide to the French Sentinel right here, including an ability breakdown and some tips and tricks to make the most out of him.

Chamber’s abilities in Valorant

Ability 1 ⁠— Trademark (150 Creds, max 2): PLACE a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Ability 2 ⁠— Headhunter (100 Creds per bullet, max 8 bullets): ACTIVATE to equip a heavy pistol. ALT FIRE with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

Signature Ability ⁠— Rendezvous (Free, 20s recharge): PLACE two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, REACTIVATE to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.

Ultimate Ability ⁠— Tour de Force (7 Points): ACTIVATE to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Some extra Chamber tips and tricks

Place your Trademarks in hard-to-shoot spots

If you force enemies to peek into the Trademark, letting it explode or having to choose between shooting it or an ally posted upholding an angle, that’s when it’ll be most effective. Forget the slow (although it’s handy) ⁠— it’s just a great bit of utility to bait and playoff.

Trust your aim? Buy Headhunter bullets on ecos

You can buy four bullets and light shields in pistol rounds, or go full glass cannon with eight shots. If you invest in the Headhunter and hit your shots, it’s totally worth it. However, if all else fails, at least you have the Classic to fall back onto.

Tour de Force can establish double OP setups

With the Operator being a hefty investment, you can get a double “sniper” setup for cheap thanks to Chamber. Post one up on your Jett (or another aim god), and let Chamber tear apart enemies with the Tour de Force.