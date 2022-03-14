Valorant NA Playoffs: Teams, Schedule and When & Where the matches live

With the NA VCT Stage 1 Group Stage coming to an end. Let’s take a look at the Teams, Schedule, and When & Where the matches are live for Valorant NA Playoffs.
Stage 1 for North American VCT has been stressful to watch, as all matches seem unpredictable. We got to see some insane plays from new teams and some bad performances from old ones.
But with the NA Group Stage coming to and after 5 weeks of insane matches, we get to dive into the playoffs and see which teams make it off to Masters.
Teams for Valorant NA Playoffs
Out of the 12 teams which went into the group stage, 8 teams came out standing for the playoffs which are:
- Cloud 9 Blue
- Version 1
- Guard
- OpTic Gaming
- Sentinels
- Luminosity Gaming
- Knights
- XSET
Schedule
17th March 2022
Match 1: Cloud 9 vs Knights 1:00 PM PST
Match 2: OpTic Gaming vs XSET 4:00 PM PST
18th March 2022
Match 1: Luminosity Gaming vs Version 1:00 PM PST
Match 2: Sentinels vs Guard 4:00 PM PST
19th March 2022
Match 1: TBD vs TBD
Match 2: TBD vs TBD
20th March 2022
Match 1: TBD vs TBD
Match 2: TBD vs TBD
24th March 2022
Match 1: TBD vs TBD
Match 2: TBD vs TBD
25th March 2022
Match 1: TBD vs TBD
Match 2: TBD vs TBD
26th March 2022
Lower Finals: TBD vs TBD
27th March 2022
Grand Finals: TBD vs TBD
Timings for regions
Eu Region
- Match 1: 9:00 PM CET
- Match 2: 12 AM CET
SEA Region
- Match 1: 1:30 AM IST
- Match 2: 4:30 AM IST
Where to watch the playoffs live
All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.
Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch parting such as Kyedae, Tarik, Shroud, and more.