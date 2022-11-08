Ubisoft Confirms the Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake is not Put on Ice

Ubisoft recently reassured the fans that the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake is not cancelled. Details below.

Prince of Persia was first announced on September 11th 2020, but it still hasn’t gotten into the player’s hands. It’s as if Ubisoft predicted the fan’s disappointment, prompting them to make a Tweet linking to a blog article that answers three of our burning questions.

Also Read: New Dungeon coming to Destiny 2 next season, but won’t be a part of the Season Pass

State of the game: The title is not cancelled, but it is still being developed at Ubisoft Montreal.

Release Date: There is no determined release date for the game. The studio will provide more information as time goes on.

Pre-Orders – The pre-orders must be cancelled, and the refunds must be initiated because of the undetermined release date.

Let us talk in detail about all three answers.

Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake Discussion

Many of you have been asking us about Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake. We have created an article to help consolidate the answers to a single place. https://t.co/GaTzANR4jj Thank you for your continued love and excitement for this title. It means the world to us! pic.twitter.com/tAQ4M2aB4m — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) November 7, 2022

The game’s announcement was in 2020; at the time of writing, it is November 2022, and there are still no updates. Why? Ubisoft currently has many projects, so it cannot allocate enough resources to the game. However, many fans are still sceptical of the release since there is a lack of news about the game.

The Prince of Persia franchise hasn’t had a game for a decade, and fans are not ready to bid farewell to the series. That’s not all; the game has gotten delayed on two separate occasions, once for nine months and the second indefinitely.

The fans remain enthusiastic about the franchise’s revival through this remake, but it seems Ubisoft cannot allocate more resources. That is the reason behind the game getting an indefinite delay. A release date of late 2023 is the earliest we can expect the remake to hit screens.

Also Read: Stranger Things to get a VR game in late 2023