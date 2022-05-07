UFC 274 Charles Oliveira Vs Justin Gaethje : Fight Card, PPV Payouts, Streaming and Sponsorship

Charles Oliveira will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.



After making his MMA debut in 2008, Oliveira joined the UFC in 2010. He has a ten-fight winning streak in the UFC and is 20-8 with one no-contest. Oliveira won the UFC lightweight title by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and defended it against Dustin Poirier in December.

In 2011, Gaethje made his MMA debut. With the exception of one, all of his UFC victories have been by knockout. “The Highlight” had a bloody fight with Chandler at UFC 268 in November, which he won by unanimous decision.

The duo will go up against each other where Justin looks to hold the title for the first time and while Charles wants to retain the UFC Gold. Oliveira and Gaethje are looking to earn a big paycheck on Saturday night. Here’s how much the two fighters are set to earn at UFC 274.

UFC 274 Fight Card:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje UFC lightweight title

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza 2 UFC strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson Lightweights Bout

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweights Bout

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Lightweights Bout

Prelims

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams Welterweights Bout

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont Featherweights Bout

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell Flyweights Bout

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio Heavyweights Bout

Early Prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts Welterweights Bout

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto Flyweights Bout

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara Flyweights Bout

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez Strawweight Bout

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia Bantamweights Bout

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp Welterweights Bout

Watch UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

TV channels: ESPN +, ESPN Deportees , Live streaming: ESPN +

The main card of UFC 274 is available in the U.S. and in Mexico at the ESPN + subscription streaming service at a viewing fee. That part of the event starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Previous Wars appear live on ESPN +, the Watch ESPN app, and, in the original prelims, on the UFC Fight Pass.

In Canada, the main payment card per view is available at Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV at the UFC Fight Pass.

In the United Kingdom, the main card will be available on BT Sport 1, and prelims will be available on the UFC Fight Pass.

Australia, the main card will be at the Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV at the UFC Fight Pass.

In India, the whole of UFC 274 will be broadcasted on Sony Liv App and Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live on TV on May 8 7:30 am IST.

Payouts and Sponsorships

Fighters Guaranteed Purse Sponsorship Bonus ~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys) MAIN CARD Charles Oliveira $550,000 $50,000 $600,000 Justin Gaethje $300,000 $50,000 $350,000 Rose Namajunas $300,000 $30,000 $330,000 Carla Esparza $110,000 $25,000 $135,000 Michael Chandler $400,000 $35,000 $435,000 Tony ferguson $500,000 $30,000 $530,000 Mauricio Rua $150,000 $25,000 $175,000 Ovince Saint Preux $260,000 $15,000 $285,500 Donald Cerrone $350,000 $45,000 $395,000 Joe Lauzon $130,000 $4,000 $135,000 PRELIMINARY CARD Randy Brown $75,000 $5,000 $75,000 Khaos Williams $20,000 $7,500 $27,500 Macy Chiasson $25,000 $6,000 $35,000 Norma Dumont $60,000 $5,000 $65,000 Brandon Royval $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Matt Schnell $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Blagoy Ivanov $85,000 $4,000 $90,000 Marcos Rogerio $80,000 $4,000 $85,000 EARLY PRELIMS CARD Francisco Trinaldo $146,000 $5,000 $150,000 Danny Roberts $75,000 $5,000 $80,000 Tracy Cortez $98,000 $5,000 $105,000 Melissa Gatto $23,000 $5,000 $30,000 Kleydson Rodrigues $25,000 $5,000 $25,000 C.J. Vergara $24,000 $5,000 $30,000 Ariane Carnelossi $23,500 $4,000 $25,000 Loopy Godinez $20,000 $5,000 $25,000 Journey Newson $40,000 $4,000 $40,000 Fernie Garcia $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Andre Fialho $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Cameron VanCamp $20,000 $5,000 $25,000

Payouts are exclusion of the following:

UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000-$100,000

$50,000-$100,000 UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000

$50,000 Gateway Income

PPV Sales

