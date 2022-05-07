UFC 274 Charles Oliveira Vs Justin Gaethje : Fight Card, PPV Payouts, Streaming and Sponsorship

Charles Oliveira will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
After making his MMA debut in 2008, Oliveira joined the UFC in 2010. He has a ten-fight winning streak in the UFC and is 20-8 with one no-contest. Oliveira won the UFC lightweight title by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and defended it against Dustin Poirier in December.
In 2011, Gaethje made his MMA debut. With the exception of one, all of his UFC victories have been by knockout. “The Highlight” had a bloody fight with Chandler at UFC 268 in November, which he won by unanimous decision.
The duo will go up against each other where Justin looks to hold the title for the first time and while Charles wants to retain the UFC Gold. Oliveira and Gaethje are looking to earn a big paycheck on Saturday night. Here’s how much the two fighters are set to earn at UFC 274.
UFC 274 Fight Card:
Main Card
- Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje UFC lightweight title
- Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza 2 UFC strawweight title
- Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson Lightweights Bout
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweights Bout
- Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Lightweights Bout
Prelims
- Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams Welterweights Bout
- Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont Featherweights Bout
- Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell Flyweights Bout
- Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio Heavyweights Bout
Early Prelims
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts Welterweights Bout
- Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto Flyweights Bout
- Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara Flyweights Bout
- Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez Strawweight Bout
- Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia Bantamweights Bout
- Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp Welterweights Bout
Watch UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje
TV channels: ESPN +, ESPN Deportees , Live streaming: ESPN +
The main card of UFC 274 is available in the U.S. and in Mexico at the ESPN + subscription streaming service at a viewing fee. That part of the event starts at 10 p.m. ET.
Previous Wars appear live on ESPN +, the Watch ESPN app, and, in the original prelims, on the UFC Fight Pass.
In Canada, the main payment card per view is available at Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV at the UFC Fight Pass.
In the United Kingdom, the main card will be available on BT Sport 1, and prelims will be available on the UFC Fight Pass.
Australia, the main card will be at the Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV at the UFC Fight Pass.
In India, the whole of UFC 274 will be broadcasted on Sony Liv App and Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live on TV on May 8 7:30 am IST.
Payouts and Sponsorships
|Fighters
|Guaranteed Purse
|Sponsorship Bonus
|~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys)
|MAIN CARD
|Charles Oliveira
|$550,000
|$50,000
|$600,000
|Justin Gaethje
|$300,000
|$50,000
|$350,000
|Rose Namajunas
|$300,000
|$30,000
|$330,000
|Carla Esparza
|$110,000
|$25,000
|$135,000
|Michael Chandler
|$400,000
|$35,000
|$435,000
|Tony ferguson
|$500,000
|$30,000
|$530,000
|Mauricio Rua
|$150,000
|$25,000
|$175,000
|Ovince Saint Preux
|$260,000
|$15,000
|$285,500
|Donald Cerrone
|$350,000
|$45,000
|$395,000
|Joe Lauzon
|$130,000
|$4,000
|$135,000
|PRELIMINARY CARD
|Randy Brown
|$75,000
|$5,000
|$75,000
|Khaos Williams
|$20,000
|$7,500
|$27,500
|Macy Chiasson
|$25,000
|$6,000
|$35,000
|Norma Dumont
|$60,000
|$5,000
|$65,000
|Brandon Royval
|$20,000
|$4,000
|$24,000
|Matt Schnell
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|Blagoy Ivanov
|$85,000
|$4,000
|$90,000
|Marcos Rogerio
|$80,000
|$4,000
|$85,000
|EARLY PRELIMS CARD
|Francisco Trinaldo
|$146,000
|$5,000
|$150,000
|Danny Roberts
|$75,000
|$5,000
|$80,000
|Tracy Cortez
|$98,000
|$5,000
|$105,000
|Melissa Gatto
|$23,000
|$5,000
|$30,000
|Kleydson Rodrigues
|$25,000
|$5,000
|$25,000
|C.J. Vergara
|$24,000
|$5,000
|$30,000
|Ariane Carnelossi
|$23,500
|$4,000
|$25,000
|Loopy Godinez
|$20,000
|$5,000
|$25,000
|Journey Newson
|$40,000
|$4,000
|$40,000
|Fernie Garcia
|$20,000
|$4,000
|$24,000
|Andre Fialho
|$20,000
|$4,000
|$24,000
|Cameron VanCamp
|$20,000
|$5,000
|$25,000
Payouts are exclusion of the following:
- UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000-$100,000
- UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000
- Gateway Income
- PPV Sales
